Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Apprentice Posts

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020: Rajkot Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentice (Peon). Eligible candidates can apply from 23 July to 01 August 2020.

The post will be filled upon fixed term contract base under Mukhyamantri Apprentice Training Scheme with stipend of Rs. 9,000/- P.M. Only Local and Male candidates will be prefered.The selected candidates will be appointed as an Apprentice for one year only.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 3 July to 01 August 2020

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Apprentice (Peon) Vacancy Details

Apprentice (Peon) - Dhoraji

Apprentice (Peon) - Junagadh

Eligibility Criteria for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Apprentice (Peon) Posts

Education Qualification:

Any Graduate having passed the exam after April-2015

Age Limit:

30 Years

Salary:

Rs. 9000/-

How to Apply for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Apprentice (Peon) Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment from23 July to 01 August 2020.

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Apprentice (Peon) Notification