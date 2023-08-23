Raksha Bandhan Drawings: Raksha Bandhan is an important festival for Indians since on this day, siblings embrace the bond that they share. Expressing such emotions can be difficult at times and thus we have presented some drawing ideas below, to help you express your emotions through art.

Raksha Bandhan Drawings: On 30th August 2023, Indians will celebrate one of the most awaited festivals of the month, Raksha Bandhan. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie Rakhi on the right wrists of the brothers and get presents in return. It is an important festival for Indians since it is the only time when the bond between siblings is adored in our culture.

Raksha Bandhan brings a lot of excitement, and fun, and leaves everyone crying. Indian markets are adorned with colorful and attractive Rakhis when the festival is around. Many sisters make DIY Rakhis for their brothers using beads, threads, and a lot of creativity and hard work. While brothers, especially younger ones, make emotional and lovely cards, sketches, and drawings for their sisters. Schools in India also organize drawing competitions on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Here, we have presented easy and attractive Raksha Bandhan drawing ideas. Brothers can use these ideas to make lovely cards for their sisters as well as participate in the competition. Also, find some interesting drawing topic ideas to showcase your own creativity.

Raksha Bandhan Drawing Ideas for Students

1. Pencil Sketch- Pencil sketches appear more realistic, true to their essence, and show the deepness of the picture. Students can make pencil sketches of Rakhis, brother & sister fighting, or sister tying rakhi to her brother. One key aspect of pencil sketches is that they are a raw form of art. Every inch of your mistake can be easily visible, so make sure that your drawing is close to perfect if you are appearing in a competition.

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

2. Memory Drawing - Here, students can draw to imprint their memory of Raksha Bandhan. The best way to bring out the best of it is by imagining the scenarios of your home during Raksha Bandhan, and then imprinting them on the sheet.

Source: YouTube

Source: Pinterest

3. Rakhi Sketches- Another drawing idea could be of drawing different colourful rakhis on the sheet. To make it more impactful, keep the background raw and color only the important parts and designs of rakhi.

Source: Pinterest

Source: Pinterest

4. Brother and Sister Sketches- To show the bond between siblings and to reflect the essence of Raksha Bandhan, brother and sister sketches can be made by students. Here, students can show brother and sister fighting, brother protecting sister from some misery, sister protecting brother from getting scolded by a parent, or any such small detail about the relationship between a brother and sister can be showcased.

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

5. Oil Pastel Drawing- If you want to make your drawings attractive and beautiful with minimal and simplistic looks, then you can go for oil pastel drawings. Oil pastels enhance the art by providing it with a smooth touch and look, overall.

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

6. Family sketches- Since, we live in a country where festivals are celebrated with families and for family members, how can we miss out on family drawings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan? Here, you can think of some wonderful family moments that you have spent with your family members on the occasion of rakhi and put them together on a piece of paper.

Source: Pinterest

Source: YouTube

7. Polaroid Paintings- We have entered an era where Polaroids are the new trend. So, why not make a drawing on Polaroid that is portable and can be easily carried on the phone cover of your mobile phone? The painting could just be a small attractive rakhi or portrait of your sister/brother.

Source: YouTube

We hope these drawing ideas were useful to you. These Raksha Bandhan drawing ideas will further step up your game in competitions or even if you want to give it to your sibling. These ideas are pretty simple, beautiful, and attractive at the same time. For more such interesting content related to school activities, essays, or speeches on important and international days, keep tuning in to Jagran Josh.

