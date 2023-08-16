CBSE Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 8

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Class 12 MCQ Questions: CBSE 12th Class Physics Chapter 9 discusses the phenomena of reflection, refraction and dispersion of light, using the ray picture of light. Using the basic laws of reflection and refraction, students study the image formation by plane and spherical reflecting and refracting surfaces, the construction and working of some important optical instruments, including the human eye. In this article, we are going to be listing some important MCQs from this chapter based on the latest syllabus, previous year papers and sample papers for board exam 2024.
Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers
1 Which of the following lights deviates the most when it passes through a prism?
- Red Light
- Violet Light
- Neither (a) nor (b)
- Both (a) and (b)
Answer: (b)
2 When light travels from one medium to another, which of the following does not change?
(a) frequency
(b) refractive index
(c) velocity
(d) wavelength
Answer: (a)
3 For which of the following is the field of view maximum?
- Concave mirror
- Convex mirror
- Plane mirror
- Cylindrical mirror
Answer: (b)
4 Which of the following cannot be polarised?
(a) radiowaves
(b) transverse waves
(c) sound waves
(d) X-rays
Answer: (c) sound waves
5 What happens when the light is refracted into a medium?
- Both frequency and wavelength of the light increase
- The wavelength increases but the frequency remains unchanged
- Both wavelength and frequency decrease
- The wavelength decreases but the frequency remains constant
Answer: (b)
6 Which of the following is not a property of light?
(a) It can travel through vacuum
(b) It has a finite speed
(c) It requires a material medium for its propagation
(d) It involve transportation energy
Answer: (c)
7 Two lens of power -15 D and +5 D are placed in contact co-axially. The focal length of equivalent lens is:
(a) -10 cm
(b) -20 cm
(c) +10 cm
(d) None
Answer: (a)
8 If a glass prism is dipped in water, what happens to its dispersive power?
- Increases
- Decreases
- Does not change
- No effect
Answer: (b)
9 Which of the following phenomenon is used in optical fibre?
- Refraction
- Diffraction
- Scattering
- Total Internal Reflection
Answer: (d)
10 For a telescope, the larger the diameter of the objective lens
- Greater the resolving power
- Greater the magnifying power
- Smaller the resolving power
- Smaller the magnifying power
Answer: (a)
11 What should be increased to increase the angular magnification of a simple microscope?
- The power of the lens
- The focal length of the lens
- Lens Aperture
- Object Size
Answer: (a)
12 Which of the following phenomena of light results in a mirage?
- Refraction of light
- Reflection of light
- Total internal reflection
- Diffraction of light
Answer: (c)
13 A convex lens is dipped in a liquid whose refractive index is equal to the refractive index of the lens. Then what is its focal length?
- Focal Length will become zero
- Focal Length will become infinite
- Focal length will reduce, but not become zero
- Remains unchanged
Answer: (b)
14 The ratio of sine of angle of incidence to the sine of angle of refraction remains constant for given pair of media and that constant is called as
(a) Refractive index
(b) Refractive index of first medium with respect to second medium
(c) Refractive index of second medium with respect to first medium
(d) None
Ans: (c)
15 Which of the following statements is true for total internal reflection?
- Light travels from rarer medium to denser medium
- Light travels from denser medium to rarer medium
- Light travels in water only
- Light travels in the air only
Answer: (b)
