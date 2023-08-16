CBSE Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 8

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Class 12 MCQs: Check these MCQs from NCERT Class 12 Physics Ray Optics and Optical Instruments to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2024.

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Class 12 MCQ Questions: CBSE 12th Class Physics Chapter 9 discusses the phenomena of reflection, refraction and dispersion of light, using the ray picture of light. Using the basic laws of reflection and refraction, students study the image formation by plane and spherical reflecting and refracting surfaces, the construction and working of some important optical instruments, including the human eye. In this article, we are going to be listing some important MCQs from this chapter based on the latest syllabus, previous year papers and sample papers for board exam 2024.

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

1 Which of the following lights deviates the most when it passes through a prism?

Red Light Violet Light Neither (a) nor (b) Both (a) and (b)

Answer: (b)

2 When light travels from one medium to another, which of the following does not change?

(a) frequency

(b) refractive index

(c) velocity

(d) wavelength

Answer: (a)

3 For which of the following is the field of view maximum?

Concave mirror Convex mirror Plane mirror Cylindrical mirror

Answer: (b)

4 Which of the following cannot be polarised?

(a) radiowaves

(b) transverse waves

(c) sound waves

(d) X-rays

Answer

Answer: (c) sound waves

5 What happens when the light is refracted into a medium?

Both frequency and wavelength of the light increase The wavelength increases but the frequency remains unchanged Both wavelength and frequency decrease The wavelength decreases but the frequency remains constant

Answer: (b)

6 Which of the following is not a property of light?

(a) It can travel through vacuum

(b) It has a finite speed

(c) It requires a material medium for its propagation

(d) It involve transportation energy

Answer: (c)

7 Two lens of power -15 D and +5 D are placed in contact co-axially. The focal length of equivalent lens is:

(a) -10 cm

(b) -20 cm

(c) +10 cm

(d) None

Answer: (a)

8 If a glass prism is dipped in water, what happens to its dispersive power?

Increases Decreases Does not change No effect

Answer: (b)

9 Which of the following phenomenon is used in optical fibre?

Refraction Diffraction Scattering Total Internal Reflection

Answer: (d)

10 For a telescope, the larger the diameter of the objective lens

Greater the resolving power Greater the magnifying power Smaller the resolving power Smaller the magnifying power

Answer: (a)

11 What should be increased to increase the angular magnification of a simple microscope?

The power of the lens The focal length of the lens Lens Aperture Object Size

Answer: (a)

12 Which of the following phenomena of light results in a mirage?

Refraction of light Reflection of light Total internal reflection Diffraction of light

Answer: (c)

13 A convex lens is dipped in a liquid whose refractive index is equal to the refractive index of the lens. Then what is its focal length?

Focal Length will become zero Focal Length will become infinite Focal length will reduce, but not become zero Remains unchanged

Answer: (b)

14 The ratio of sine of angle of incidence to the sine of angle of refraction remains constant for given pair of media and that constant is called as

(a) Refractive index

(b) Refractive index of first medium with respect to second medium

(c) Refractive index of second medium with respect to first medium

(d) None

Ans: (c)

15 Which of the following statements is true for total internal reflection?

Light travels from rarer medium to denser medium Light travels from denser medium to rarer medium Light travels in water only Light travels in the air only

Answer: (b)

