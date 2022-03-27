RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected, Previous Cut-off Marks

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Check RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2022 and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 84 to 92 overall good attempts.

Created On: Mar 27, 2022 15:05 IST
Modified On: Mar 27, 2022 17:42 IST
RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Day 2 today on 27th March 2022. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Day 1 was successfully conducted on 26th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post.  RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download till 27th March 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam will be called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card

21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests
(Objective)

No. of
Questions

Maximum
Marks

Total Time

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

Category-wise

Sections/ Category

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Numerical Ability

General (UR), Gen -EXS

10-12

11-13

12-14

SC, ST, PWD

8-10

9-11

9-11

OBC, OBC-EXS

9-11

10-12

10-12

State-wise

RBI Zone Name

General

Ahmedabad

90-94

Bengaluru

90-94

Bhopal

91-95

Bhubaneswar

92-96

Chandigarh

94-98

Chennai

92-96

Guwahati

87-91

Hyderabad

93-97

Jaipur

92-96

Jammu

91-95

Kanpur & Lucknow

93-97

Kolkata

94-98

Mumbai

85-89

Nagpur

89-93

New Delhi

94-98

Patna

93-97

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

94-98

RBI Assistant Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2019-20)

Category-wise

Sections/ Category

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Numerical Ability

General (UR), Gen -EXS

11

12

13

SC, ST, PWD

9

10

10

OBC, OBC-EXS

10

11

12

State-wise

RBI Zone Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

General

Ahmedabad

90.25

79.00

89.50

91.00

92.75

Bengaluru

81.75

89.75

89.00

92.25

Bhopal

86.00

80.50

92.50

92.75

94.75

Bhubaneswar

85.75

81.25

94.75

93.75

95.75

Chandigarh

89.50

93.50

95.00

96.75

Chennai

88.00

92.75

87.00

94.00

Guwahati

83.50

77.75

86.25

83.75

89.50

Hyderabad

92.00

88.00

94.75

94.75

96.25

Jaipur

86.75

85.25

93.25

93.75

95.75

Jammu

79.50

87.00

89.00

94.25

Kanpur & Lucknow

87.00

92.25

94.25

96.00

Kolkata

92.25

92.00

96.25

Mumbai

84.00

71.50

84.25

81.75

87.75

Nagpur

88.00

77.50

88.75

90.50

New Delhi

89.00

92.75

93.50

96.25

Patna

85.75

93.75

94.00

95.75

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

87.00

95.00

89.75

96.25

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th & 27th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

FAQ

Q1 What are the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Expected Cut-off marks?

Read our article RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected, Previous Cut-off Marks.

Q2 Is there sectional cut-off in RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims?

Yes. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks in each three sections as set by RBI.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims?

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Overall Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates were able to make 86-92 Good Attempts.

Q4 When will the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Result be released?

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Result is expected to be released in April 2022.

Q5 Is there negative marking in the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims?

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims.

