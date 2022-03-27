RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected, Previous Cut-off Marks

Check RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2022 and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 84 to 92 overall good attempts.

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Day 2 today on 27th March 2022. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Day 1 was successfully conducted on 26th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download till 27th March 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam will be called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

Category-wise

Sections/ Category English Language Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability General (UR), Gen -EXS 10-12 11-13 12-14 SC, ST, PWD 8-10 9-11 9-11 OBC, OBC-EXS 9-11 10-12 10-12

State-wise

RBI Zone Name General Ahmedabad 90-94 Bengaluru 90-94 Bhopal 91-95 Bhubaneswar 92-96 Chandigarh 94-98 Chennai 92-96 Guwahati 87-91 Hyderabad 93-97 Jaipur 92-96 Jammu 91-95 Kanpur & Lucknow 93-97 Kolkata 94-98 Mumbai 85-89 Nagpur 89-93 New Delhi 94-98 Patna 93-97 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 94-98

RBI Assistant Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2019-20)

Category-wise

Sections/ Category English Language Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability General (UR), Gen -EXS 11 12 13 SC, ST, PWD 9 10 10 OBC, OBC-EXS 10 11 12

State-wise

RBI Zone Name SC ST OBC EWS General Ahmedabad 90.25 79.00 89.50 91.00 92.75 Bengaluru — 81.75 89.75 89.00 92.25 Bhopal 86.00 80.50 92.50 92.75 94.75 Bhubaneswar 85.75 81.25 94.75 93.75 95.75 Chandigarh 89.50 — 93.50 95.00 96.75 Chennai 88.00 — 92.75 87.00 94.00 Guwahati 83.50 77.75 86.25 83.75 89.50 Hyderabad 92.00 88.00 94.75 94.75 96.25 Jaipur 86.75 85.25 93.25 93.75 95.75 Jammu — 79.50 87.00 89.00 94.25 Kanpur & Lucknow 87.00 — 92.25 94.25 96.00 Kolkata 92.25 — — 92.00 96.25 Mumbai 84.00 71.50 84.25 81.75 87.75 Nagpur 88.00 77.50 — 88.75 90.50 New Delhi 89.00 — 92.75 93.50 96.25 Patna 85.75 — 93.75 94.00 95.75 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 87.00 — 95.00 89.75 96.25

