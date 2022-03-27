RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected, Previous Cut-off Marks

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Day 2 today on 27th March 2022. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Day 1 was successfully conducted on 26th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download till 27th March 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam will be called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.
RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events
|
Important Dates
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date
|
17th February 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date
|
8th March 2022
|
Online Application and Payment of Fee
|
17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card
|
21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam
|
26th & 27th March 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam
|
May 2022 (Tentative)
RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern
Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.
RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam
|
Name of Tests
|
No. of
|
Maximum
|
Total Time
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion
RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks
Category-wise
|
Sections/ Category
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Numerical Ability
|
General (UR), Gen -EXS
|
10-12
|
11-13
|
12-14
|
SC, ST, PWD
|
8-10
|
9-11
|
9-11
|
OBC, OBC-EXS
|
9-11
|
10-12
|
10-12
State-wise
|
RBI Zone Name
|
General
|
Ahmedabad
|
90-94
|
Bengaluru
|
90-94
|
Bhopal
|
91-95
|
Bhubaneswar
|
92-96
|
Chandigarh
|
94-98
|
Chennai
|
92-96
|
Guwahati
|
87-91
|
Hyderabad
|
93-97
|
Jaipur
|
92-96
|
Jammu
|
91-95
|
Kanpur & Lucknow
|
93-97
|
Kolkata
|
94-98
|
Mumbai
|
85-89
|
Nagpur
|
89-93
|
New Delhi
|
94-98
|
Patna
|
93-97
|
Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi
|
94-98
RBI Assistant Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2019-20)
Category-wise
|
Sections/ Category
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Numerical Ability
|
General (UR), Gen -EXS
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
SC, ST, PWD
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
OBC, OBC-EXS
|
10
|
11
|
12
State-wise
|
RBI Zone Name
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Ahmedabad
|
90.25
|
79.00
|
89.50
|
91.00
|
92.75
|
Bengaluru
|
—
|
81.75
|
89.75
|
89.00
|
92.25
|
Bhopal
|
86.00
|
80.50
|
92.50
|
92.75
|
94.75
|
Bhubaneswar
|
85.75
|
81.25
|
94.75
|
93.75
|
95.75
|
Chandigarh
|
89.50
|
—
|
93.50
|
95.00
|
96.75
|
Chennai
|
88.00
|
—
|
92.75
|
87.00
|
94.00
|
Guwahati
|
83.50
|
77.75
|
86.25
|
83.75
|
89.50
|
Hyderabad
|
92.00
|
88.00
|
94.75
|
94.75
|
96.25
|
Jaipur
|
86.75
|
85.25
|
93.25
|
93.75
|
95.75
|
Jammu
|
—
|
79.50
|
87.00
|
89.00
|
94.25
|
Kanpur & Lucknow
|
87.00
|
—
|
92.25
|
94.25
|
96.00
|
Kolkata
|
92.25
|
—
|
—
|
92.00
|
96.25
|
Mumbai
|
84.00
|
71.50
|
84.25
|
81.75
|
87.75
|
Nagpur
|
88.00
|
77.50
|
—
|
88.75
|
90.50
|
New Delhi
|
89.00
|
—
|
92.75
|
93.50
|
96.25
|
Patna
|
85.75
|
—
|
93.75
|
94.00
|
95.75
|
Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi
|
87.00
|
—
|
95.00
|
89.75
|
96.25
RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th & 27th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review