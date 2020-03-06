RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon @rbi.org.in, Check Updates Here

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon release the admit card of mains Online Exam for the post of Assistant. RBI Assistant Mains Exam is schedule to be held on 29 March 2020 (Sunday). On 03 March 2020, RBI Assistant Prelims Result was announced on RBI official website. All candidates who are qualified in RBI Assistant Exam can download RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card, once released, from official website www.rbi.org.in using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Notice PDF

Once the candidate clicks on the relevant link, they can access the window for RBI Assistant Admit Card.

As per the official website “The link for downloading Admission Letters, Information Handout for Main examination, Instruction to PWD candidates/ Joint undertaking / Declaration form for PWD candidates using scribe, will shortly be made available in RBI website”

RBI Assistant Mains exam will consists of 200 multiple choice type questions on Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English Language, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge. There will be 40 questions of 40 marks in each section. The time allotted to complete is 135 minutes.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in RBI Online Exam. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who will qualify in RBI Assistant Main examination will be called for Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Final selection will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in the mains online exam.

RBI Assistant Result 2020