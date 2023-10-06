RBI Assistant Prelims New Exam Date 2023 OUT: Check Admit Card, and Other Updates Here

RBI Assistant Prelims New Exam Date 2023: Reserve Bank of India has announced the new exam dates for prelims and mains exam for the post of Assistant on 06 October 2023. Check the Admit Card Date and Other Details Here.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RB) has published a notification regarding the new exam dates for prelims and mains for the post of Assistant. According to the notice, the prelims exam will be conducted on 18 and 19 November 2023.  Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 21 October 2023

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be released in the first week of November 2023. The candidates can download the admit card using their application details. Once the application is released, the candidates can take the printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre.

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2023

The mains exam will be conducted on 31 December 2023 which was supposed to be held on 02 December 2023. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called to appear for the mains exam.

Career Counseling

RBI Assistant Exam 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Reserve Bank of India

Post Name

Assistant

Vacancies

450

Registration Date

13 September to 04 October 2023

Prelims Exam Date

18th and 19th November 2023

Mains Exam Date

31st December 2023

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Language Proficiency Test

Exam Mode

Online

Recruitment Process

Prelims, Main Exams, Language Proficiency Test

Education Qualification

Graduates or relevant degree

Age Limit

20 years to 28 years

RBI Official Website

www.rbi.org.in

The Prelims Exam will be an objective-type exam consisting of three sections: Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language while the main exam is a bit more difficult than the Prelims Exam. The main exam will consist of four sections: Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, English Language, and General Awareness.

 

 

 

