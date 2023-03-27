RBI Recruitment 2023 for Driver: Apply Online at opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Driver Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI Bank) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of ‘Driver’ in Class IV cadre on its official website. Candidates can apply online RBI Recruitment 2023 for Driver Posts through the official website from 27 March to 16 April 2023.

More details on RBI Driver Notification 2023 such as online application link, vacancy details, eligibility and other details in this article below.

RBI Driver Overview 2023

Bank Name The Reserve Bank of India (RBI/Bank) Name of the Post ‘Driver’ in Class IV cadre Notification Date 27 March 2023 RBI Driver Online Application Starting Date 27 March 2023 RBI Driver Online Application Last Date 16 April 2023

RBI Driver Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from a recognized board.

The candidate should be a domicile within the Recruitment Zone of Mumbai Office of RBI, viz. State of Maharashtra (excluding Vidarbha* region), Goa and Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Selection Process for RBI Driver Recruitment 2023

Candidates applying for the post of Driver will have to appear for Online Test and a Skill / Driving Test. Details of the Online test and Skill Test are provided below. The provisionally shortlisted candidates (from Online Test and Skill Test) will have to successfully complete Document Verification, identity verification and any other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test.

Final selection will be made on the basis of marks scored in Online test and Skill Test subject to notified vacancies, reservation requirements, document verification, identity verification and any other mandatory procedures decided by the Bank. Decision of the Bank in this regard will be final.

How to Apply for RBI Driver Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates are required to apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in from March 27, 2023 to April 16, 2023. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available at Appendix-I which is available on the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in.