RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 Shortly @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Exam Dates, Phase 1 Result Link
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release Phase 2 Admit Card of online exam for all candidates who are qualified in Phase 1, shortly, on its website -opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus Here.
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on 31 March and 01 April 2021 as follow:
|
RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Name
|
RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Date
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Descriptive Type: DEPR Paper 2 - Economics and DSIM Paper 2 - Statistics
|
31 March 2021 (Morning)
|
100
|
3 hours
|
Descriptive Type DEPR Paper 3 - English and DSIM Paper 2 - Statistics (To be typed with help of keyboard)
|
31 March 2021 (Evening)
|
90
|
1 hour and 30 min
|
DR Paper 3 F&M (50% Objective Type and 50% Descriptive)
|
01 April 2021 (Morning)
|
100 (D- 50 and O - 50)
|
2 hours (Objective Type - 30 min and 1 and half hour - Descrptive Type)
|
DR Paper 1 ESI (50% Objective Type and 50% Descriptive) + Paper 2 English (Descriptive Type)
|
01 April 2021 (Morning)
|
ESI - 100 (D- 50 and O - 50)
English - 90
|
ESI - 2 hours (Objective Type - 30 min and 1 and half hour - Descrptive Type)
English - 1 hour and 30 min
All shortlisted candidates are required to submit following documents latest by 22 March 2021 to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in:
- Bio Data
- Proof of Date of Birth
- Certificate of Educational Qualification
- OBC certificate
- SC/ST certificate
- EWS certificate
- PwBD certificate
- Staff candidates should submit their documents through the HRMD/Staff section of respective Regional Office/COD/TRAINING ESTABLISHMENT
The candidates should note the following points while sending documents:
- Documents should be sent from registered e-mail ID only.
- All Documents must be in PDF format and self-certified.
- Page size of the document to be A4.
- All documents should be scanned in one single file in the same serial as mentioned below.
- The size of the e-mail should not exceed 20 MB.
- Please ensure that Documents uploaded are clear and readable.\
- While sending above documents, e-mail subject should be Registration Number-Name of the Candidate-Post/s Grade B DR General/DEPR/DSIM (as the case may be)
RBI Grade Phase 2 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Candidates can download RBI Grade B Result PDF through the link below:
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 322 vacancies in the banks across the country.