RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 Shortly @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Exam Dates, Phase 1 Result Link

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release Phase 2 Admit Card of online exam for all candidates who are qualified in Phase 1, shortly, on its website -opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus Here.

Created On: Mar 13, 2021 19:06 IST
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021

RBI Grade B Phase Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, recently, announced the result of Grade B Phase 1 Result on . Now, the bank will release Phase 2 Admit Card of online exam for all candidates who are qualified in Phase 1, shortly, on its website -opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on 31 March and 01 April 2021 as follow:

RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Name

RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Date

Marks

Time

Descriptive Type: DEPR Paper 2 - Economics and DSIM Paper 2 - Statistics

31 March 2021 (Morning)

100

3 hours

Descriptive Type DEPR Paper 3 - English and DSIM Paper 2 - Statistics (To be typed with help of keyboard)

31 March 2021 (Evening)

90

1 hour and 30 min

DR Paper 3 F&M (50%  Objective Type and  50% Descriptive)

01 April 2021 (Morning)

100 (D- 50 and O - 50)

2 hours (Objective Type - 30 min and 1 and half hour - Descrptive Type)

DR Paper 1 ESI (50%  Objective Type and  50% Descriptive) + Paper 2 English (Descriptive Type)

01 April 2021 (Morning)

ESI - 100 (D- 50 and O - 50)

English - 90

ESI - 2 hours (Objective Type - 30 min and 1 and half hour - Descrptive Type)

English - 1 hour and 30 min

 

All shortlisted candidates are required to submit following documents latest by 22 March 2021 to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in:

  1. Bio Data
  2.  Proof of Date of Birth
  3. Certificate of Educational Qualification
  4. OBC certificate
  5. SC/ST certificate
  6. EWS certificate
  7. PwBD certificate
  8. Staff candidates should submit their documents through the HRMD/Staff section of respective Regional Office/COD/TRAINING ESTABLISHMENT

The candidates should note the following points while sending documents:

  1. Documents should be sent from registered e-mail ID only.
  2. All Documents must be in PDF format and self-certified.
  3. Page size of the document to be A4.
  4. All documents should be scanned in one single file in the same serial as mentioned below.
  5. The size of the e-mail should not exceed 20 MB.
  6. Please ensure that Documents uploaded are clear and readable.\
  7. While sending above documents, e-mail subject should be Registration Number-Name of the Candidate-Post/s Grade B DR General/DEPR/DSIM (as the case may be)

RBI Grade Phase 2 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RBI Gr B Officer General

RBI Gr B Officer DEPR/DSIM

Candidates can download RBI Grade B Result PDF through the link below:

RBI Grade B Result Link

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 322 vacancies in the banks across the country.

 

 
