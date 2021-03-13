RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 Shortly @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Exam Dates, Phase 1 Result Link

RBI Grade B Phase Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, recently, announced the result of Grade B Phase 1 Result on . Now, the bank will release Phase 2 Admit Card of online exam for all candidates who are qualified in Phase 1, shortly, on its website -opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on 31 March and 01 April 2021 as follow:

RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Name RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Date Marks Time Descriptive Type: DEPR Paper 2 - Economics and DSIM Paper 2 - Statistics 31 March 2021 (Morning) 100 3 hours Descriptive Type DEPR Paper 3 - English and DSIM Paper 2 - Statistics (To be typed with help of keyboard) 31 March 2021 (Evening) 90 1 hour and 30 min DR Paper 3 F&M (50% Objective Type and 50% Descriptive) 01 April 2021 (Morning) 100 (D- 50 and O - 50) 2 hours (Objective Type - 30 min and 1 and half hour - Descrptive Type) DR Paper 1 ESI (50% Objective Type and 50% Descriptive) + Paper 2 English (Descriptive Type) 01 April 2021 (Morning) ESI - 100 (D- 50 and O - 50) English - 90 ESI - 2 hours (Objective Type - 30 min and 1 and half hour - Descrptive Type) English - 1 hour and 30 min

All shortlisted candidates are required to submit following documents latest by 22 March 2021 to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in:

Bio Data Proof of Date of Birth Certificate of Educational Qualification OBC certificate SC/ST certificate EWS certificate PwBD certificate Staff candidates should submit their documents through the HRMD/Staff section of respective Regional Office/COD/TRAINING ESTABLISHMENT

The candidates should note the following points while sending documents:

Documents should be sent from registered e-mail ID only. All Documents must be in PDF format and self-certified. Page size of the document to be A4. All documents should be scanned in one single file in the same serial as mentioned below. The size of the e-mail should not exceed 20 MB. Please ensure that Documents uploaded are clear and readable.\ While sending above documents, e-mail subject should be Registration Number-Name of the Candidate-Post/s Grade B DR General/DEPR/DSIM (as the case may be)

RBI Grade Phase 2 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RBI Gr B Officer General

RBI Gr B Officer DEPR/DSIM

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 322 vacancies in the banks across the country.