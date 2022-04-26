RBI Various Post Result 2022 Announced on rbi.org.in, Check Merit List Here

RBI Various Post Result 2022 has been released on rbi.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can check the List of Selected candidates here.

RBI Various Post Result 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ - PY 2021, Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’ - PY 2021, Manager (Technical-Electrical) in Grade ‘B’ - PY 2021, Architect in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021, Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021 and Curator on full-time contract – PY 2021. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in.

The list of selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download RBI Various Post Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RBI Various Post Result 2022?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in. Click on opportunities@RBI. Click on the 'Result' Section available under current vacancies. Then, click on the link that reads 'Results of (i) Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ - PY 2021 (ii) Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’ - PY 2021 (iii) Manager (Technical-Electrical) in Grade ‘B’ - PY 2021 (iv) Architect in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021 (v) Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021 and (vi) Curator on full-time contract – PY 2021'. Then, a PDF will be opened. Check your roll number and download RBI Various Post Result 2022. Candidates can take a printout of RBI Various Post Result 2022 for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RBI Various Post Result 2022

Candidates should note that the above result is provisional. The Board / Bank reserves the right to cross-check any document/s submitted by the candidates in support of their eligibility. The appointment of candidates will be subject to verification of all certificates submitted by the candidates. If at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ONLINE application/documents submitted by the candidates is/are false/incorrect or if according to the Board / Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be canceled and can be removed from service without notice, if he/she has already joined the Bank.

The board will upload Mark Sheets & category-wise cut-off marks for the above recruitment within 15 working days from the declaration of this result. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.