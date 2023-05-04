RBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Toppers List, Latest News at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Rajasthan Board is likely to declare the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce in May. Students can check their result on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the latest news here.

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to announce class 12th results for arts, commerce and science stream in May (tentative). Once released, students who appeared in the exams will be able to access the results on the official website i.e.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They can enter their login credentials- roll code and roll number to check RBSE 12th result 2023. In 2022, over 2.5 lakh students (including science and commerce) appeared in Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 and over 6 lakh appeared for arts exam. The pass percentage for science stream was 96.53%. Whereas, over 97.53% students passed in commerce and 96.33% in Arts.

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Last year, the board announced the results for science and commerce streams on the same day i.e. June 1, 2023. Whereas, class 12th results for arts stream were announced on June 6, 2023. This year, it is likely that the board will be adhering to the similar pattern. However, no official announcement regarding the Rajasthan Board 12th result date 2023 has been made yet. Examinees can check out the below-mentioned table to check important dates.

Particulars Dates RBSE Class 12 Exam Date March 9 to April 12, 2023 RBSE 12th Result Date 2023 May (tentative)

Official Links to Check BSER 12 Result 2023 Online

The authorities concluded the Rajasthan 12th board exams 2023 in April. Examinees can check out results in both online and offline mode. They can check out the below-mentioned official websites to access the result-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students who appeared in Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 link

Step 3 : Enter the login credentials

Step 4 : The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Save it for future references

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

Once the result is declared, the official websites serving the result link are likely to be crashed. In this situation, examinees can access the marksheet in offline mode via SMS. They will have to type a SMS and send it to the concerned authorities. Check how to get results via SMS here-

Arts- Type RJ12A (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

Science- Type RJ12S (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

Commerce - Type RJ12C (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

BSER 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The board will release the re-evaluation dates either along with the result or after the declaration of results. Students willing to apply for re-evaluation will have to pay the prescribed fee. Once the link is activated, they can apply on the official website of Rajasthan Board. If any changes are made, they will be reflected in students’ mark sheets.

RBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023

Students who fail to qualify for one or two exams can apply for supplementary exams after announcement of results. They will have to fill out compartment application form, upload relevant documents and pay the required fee. The board will declare the intermediate compartment result soon after the conduction of exams. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check out the Rajasthan Board 12th Compartment Result 2023.

Previous Year BSER 12th Result 2023 Statistics

According to the previous year's statistics, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for RBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 conducted for Science and Arts stream Whereas, over 6 lakh students appeared for exams from RBSE Class 12 Arts stream. Check out the following tables to get exact statistics on previous years’ trends.

BSER Result Class 12 Arts Statistics

Students can check out the following table to check students who appeared, passed, and other statistics of arts stream for the past 4 years.

Particulars 2022 2021 2020 2019 Total appeared 64,0239 - 580725 566576 Total passed 61,6745 - 526726 498569 Overall pass percentage 96.33% 99.19% 90.70 88 Girls’ pass percentage 97.21% 99.41% 93.10 90.81 Boys’ pass percentage 95.44% 99.67% 88.45 85.41

Rajasthan Board Result Class 12 Science Statistics

Students can go through the below-mentioned table to get data on how many students, appeared, and passed the RBSE 12th board exams in last 4 years.

Particulars 2022 2021 2020 2019 Total appeared 2,30,191 2,36,030 237305 2,57,719 Total passed 2,22,210 2,35,954 218232 2,39,367 Overall pass percentage 96.53% 99.48% 91.96 92.88 Girls’ pass percentage 97.57% - 94.90 95.86 Boys’ pass percentage 95.98% - 90.61 91.59

Rajasthan Board Result Class 12 Commerce Statistics

The below-mentioned table consists of previous years’ statistics on students who appeared, qualified, and pass the percentage:

Particulars 2022 2021 2020 2019 Total appeared 27,013 31,953 36068 41,651 Total passed 26,346 31,903 34079 38,095 Overall pass percentage 97.53% 99.73% 94.49 91.46 Girls’ pass percentage 98.62% 99.76% 96.94 95.31 Boys’ pass percentage 96.93% 99.72% 93.18 89.40

BSER 12th Result Topper’s List 2023

The below-mentioned table comprises the toppers from 2018-20. Students must note that the board did not release any topper list from 2021 and 2022. However, it is uncertain if the BSER 12th Topper List will be announced or not. Check out the topper’s name along with the overall percentage here.