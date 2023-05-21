Rajasthan PTET 2023 Answer Key: Unofficial Answer Key with Question Paper Solution

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Answer Key: Check the Rajasthan PTET 2023 answer key pdf for all the sets and shifts to calculate the tentative score and evaluate their chances of qualifying in the exam. The authorities will release the official Rajasthan PTET answer key a few days after the completion of the exam.

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2023: The Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara is conducting the Rajasthan PTET exam on May 21, 2023. Now, tentative answer keys will be provided to guide aspirants to ascertain their performance and calculate their approximate scores with the help of the Rajasthan PTET answer key. Candidates can download the official Rajasthan PTET answer key pdf a few days after the exam is administered successfully.

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) is one of the highly competitive examinations conducted every year for admission to the 2-year B.Ed. and 4-year Integrated BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. courses offered by universities in Rajasthan. A direct link to download Rajasthan PTET 2023 answer key is shared below for the candidates who have attempted the exam or aspiring to appear in the next year's exam.

Rajasthan PTET Unofficial Answer Key 2023

After the conclusion of the exam, the officials will first upload the provisional answer key and then the final answer key will be published on the official website. However, the unofficial answer keys will be released by coaching centers immediately after the Pre-Teacher Education Test is over. Candidates can check the answer key PDF of the institute

Rajasthan PTET Question Paper 2023

The question paper will also be provided once the exam is over. Students are adbised to keep a track of this page for question paper PDF

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Official Answer Key PDF

Those who have appeared in the Rajasthan PTET exam can download the answer key to check their probability of qualifying in the exam in order to commence their preparation for the next rounds accordingly. The Rajasthan PTET answer key pdf download link will be activated soon on this page for the ease of the candidates.

How to Calculate Scores by Using a Rajasthan PTET 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates must note that there shall be no negative markings in the Rajasthan PTET exam. There Follow the steps shared below to calculate the probable scores for the exam shared below:

A total of 200 MCQs will be asked for 600 marks.

For every correct answer, add 3 marks.

There shall be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Total marks obtained by the candidate: (Number of correct answers X 3)

How to Download Official Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the official answer key of the Rajasthan PTET exam.

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan PTET website

Step 2: On the homepage, find the Rajasthan PTET answer key 2023 and click on the file.

Step 3: The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key pdf and tally your responses with the ones specified in the keys for the calculation of the probable scores.

How to raise an Objection against Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2023?

The authorities publish the provisional Rajasthan PTET answer key with solutions soon after the exam is over. In case, aspirants find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, then they can raise the objection against the keys by paying the required fees. The candidates need to log in by using the correct credentials and choose the answers they want to challenge.

For this, they also need to submit proof to support their claims. After receiving the objections, the officials will cross-check the answers and then release the final answer key on the official website.

Rajasthan PTET Previous Years' Official Answer Keys

Along with the question papers pdf, the officials also upload the provisional and final Rajasthan PTET answer key pdf. Additionally, the unofficial answer keys are released by various coaching institutions just after the exam is over. However, the result is determined on the basis of the official Rajasthan PTET answer key 2023. Below we have compiled the previous year's answer key pdf for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2023

Candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET result only from the official website. They need to use the details like their name, mother’s name, roll number, and date of birth to check their qualifying status. Moreover, candidates who are declared qualified will be shortlisted for the counseling round. In the counseling process, the seat allotment will be done in their respective courses based on the ranks secured by them and the availability of seats. They need to register for the counseling process through the official portal.