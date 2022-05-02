RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce: Rajasthan Board will likely to announce the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2022 in the second week of June. Students can check their RBSE class 12th Commerce result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the declaration of the result. However, the official date for the announcement of result is yet to be released by the officials. To check the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce result 2022, students have to use their roll number. The RBSE result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Get latest updates on RBSE Commerce result here on this page.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 in online mode. The result will be released at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Students will need to enter their roll number to check the RBSE 12th Commerce results 2021. Last year, the RBSE Ajmer Board 12th result was released on 24th July 2021.

All the students have to collect the original result (mark sheet), and the scorecard from their school as the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce online result will be provisional. Apart from providing the students with the latest information regarding the BSER 12th Commerce Result 2022, the article also underscores the procedure to check the RBSE 12th Commerce result, previous year statistics, compartmental examination and re-evaluation and rechecking of the answer sheets.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce Highlights

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Exam name RBSE 12th Commerce Board exam Exam mode Offline Official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Session 2021-2022 RBSE Class 12th Result May/June 2022 Mode of Result Online

Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date

The Rajasthan Board has not yet released any information related to the declaration of the RBSE 12th Commerce result. However, as per the trends, the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 can be announced on the below-mentioned dates -

Events Dates Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce Exam Dates 24th March to 26th April 2022 RBSE 12th Commerce Result June 2022 RBSE 12th Commerce Revaluation application July 2022 RBSE 12th Commerce revaluation result August 2022 RBSE 12th Commerce Supplementary exam August 2022 RBSE 12th Commerce supplementary result September 2022

How To Check RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result 2022 in Online Mode?

After the Rajasthan Board releases class 12th Commerce results, the same will be made available on this page above. Thus, the students can bookmark this page and stay tuned to the latest news related to the RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022. Alternatively, students can register with our website using their mobile number and email id to never miss any update on the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click the Rajasthan 12th Board Result.

Step 3rd - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter the roll number in the result window and click on the submit button.

Step 5th - Rajasthan board result will be displayed on the screen.

How To Check 12th RBSE Commerce Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from releasing the RBSE Commerce 12th result in online mode, the authorities will also provide the facility to check results through SMS. Students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 for Commerce through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Type the following message: RJ12C <Space> ROLLNUMBER.

Step 2nd - Now send this message to 5676750/56263 (as per last year).

Step 3rd - Save the Rajasthan Board 12th result for future references.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce - Result Window and Checking Procedure

We have provided image-wise result checking procedures for RBSE 12 Commerce here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the below-mentioned page will appear.

Step 3rd - Now, click on the respective result link, a login window will appear.

Step 4th - Enter the required credentials and the Rajasthan Board result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce?

The online Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce result 2022 will be provisional. Therefore, students must ensure that the details mentioned on it are correct. Here, we have provided the details that are expected to be mentioned on the Rajasthan Board 2022 result for class 12th based on last year's data. Check details here -

Name of the student

Exam name (RBSE 12th)

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce Result Statistics

The detailed result analysis and statistics for RBSE class 12th result 2022 Commerce will be provided here once the results are out in May. For now, students can go through the below mentioned previous year statistics to keep their expectations realistic -

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 31,953 31,903 99.73% 99.76% 99.72% 2020 36068 34079 94.49% 96.94% 93.18% 2019 41,651 38,095 91.46% 95.31% 89.40%

What After the Release of Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022?

After going through the RBSE Commerce 12th result 2022, the students are advised to take a printout of the scorecard. Until the official mark sheet is issued by the Rajasthan Board, the students can use the provisional mark sheet released online. After the release of the original RBSE 12th Commerce result 2022, it is advised that the students must collect the same from their respective schools once they are issued by the Rajasthan Board. Further, they can take admission in the choice of their course and college.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

After viewing their Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022, the students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them can opt either for rechecking/re-evaluation of answer sheets. They can avail themselves of the opportunity by paying a nominal fee and filing an application form online. Any changes in the final marks tally will reflect in the original mark sheets issued to the students. More information in this regard can be sought by the students from their respective schools.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce - Compartmental Exam

The students who fail to meet the passing criteria set by the Rajasthan Board can save their academic year from getting wasted by writing the compartmental examination of those subjects. They can appear in the compartmental examination by paying the fee as charged by the Rajasthan Board and fill up the application form available on its official website. Only those students who have failed in one or two subjects will be eligible for the compartmental examination.

Rajasthan Board Commerce 12th Result - Toppers Name, Marks, Percentage

The names of the toppers are announced by the authorities once the Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022 is officially published. The toppers are also felicitated in a ceremony organized by the Rajasthan Board in the ensuing weeks. Once the Rajasthan Board announces the names of the toppers, the same will reflect on our website.

About Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year.

The BSER also conducts science talent search examinations and national talent search examinations. It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students and Praveshika Parisksha for class 10th students.