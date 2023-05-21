Rajasthan PTET 2023 Exam Analysis: Expected Cut Off, Paper Review, Difficulty Level

Rajasthan PTET Exam Analysis 2023: The Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara successfully conducted the Rajasthan PTET exam on May 21, 2023. Check the Rajasthan PTET difficulty level, number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions' weightage.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Exam Analysis: The Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara is conducting the Rajasthan PTET 2023 prelims exam today May 21, 2023, to grant eligible candidates for admission to the 2-year B.Ed. and 4-year Integrated BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. courses offered by universities in Rajasthan. This exam analysis is detailed feedback to provide insights into the difficulty level, questions asked, and good attempts to predict the qualifying chances. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the detailed Rajasthan PTET exam analysis today after the exam based on feedback collected by the aspirants who appeared in the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test.

As per the official exam calendar, the prelims are scheduled to be conducted offline on May 21, 2023, across 1494 centers in the state. With this, the candidates need to clear this exam in order to get shortlisted for the counseling round.

In this article, we have shared today’s Rajasthan PTET exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the shift-wise good attempts, difficulty levels, and expected cut-off.

Rajasthan PTET Exam Analysis 2023

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam was conducted on May 21 across various centers in the state with an exam duration of 3 hours. More than 5.21 lakh candidates participated in the examination at 1494 centers in the state. Till now, there was negative marking in the exam, but this time there will be no negative marking. Apart from this, this year students were given personalized OMR sheets.

Candidates were required to report to the exam center by 10 am and the exam was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate.

The Rajasthan PTET exam is an offline exam and carries objective-type multiple-choice questions.

There are four sections in the exam i.e. Mental Ability, Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test, General Awareness, and Language Proficiency (English or Hindi).

A total of 200 questions will be asked for 600 marks.

As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct response and there shall be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

Today’s Rajasthan PTET Exam Analysis 2023: Important Highlights (May 21, 2023)

Based on the feedback from candidates, we have shared the Rajasthan PTET 2023 difficulty level and good attempts. Today, the overall difficulty level of the Rajasthan PTET exam was (To be updated).

Let's have a look at the detailed paper-wise difficulty level, questions weightage, and topics from which questions are asked this year in the Rajasthan PTET exam below.

PTET Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Today, candidates who attempted the exam shared that the overall Rajasthan PTET 2023 difficulty level was (To be updated). Let’s discuss the difficulty level of today's Rajasthan PTET exam in the table below.

Section Difficulty Level Mental Ability To be updated Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test To be updated General Awareness To be updated Language Proficiency (English or Hindi) To be updated Overall To be updated

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Candidates who appeared in today’s exam shared that the overall Rajasthan PTET 2023 good attempt were (To be updated) As per today’s Rajasthan PTET exam analysis, the number of good attempts were as follow:

Section Number of Good Attempts Mental Ability To be updated soon Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test To be updated soon General Awareness To be updated soon Language Proficiency (English or Hindi) To be updated soon Overall To be updated soon

Question Asked in Today’s PTET 2023 Exam: May 21, 2023

Here, we have compiled the section-wise Rajasthan PTET exam analysis for the topics asked along with the question's weightage in the exam.

Mental Ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

General Awareness

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated soon

Language Proficiency (English or Hindi)

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated soon

Rajasthan PTET Expected Cut Off 2023

After appearing in the exam, the candidates look for the expected Rajasthan PTET cut-off marks to review their performance level and chances of acing the exam. Hence, we have discussed below the category-wise expected cutoff marks based on deciding factors, previous exam trends, and feedback received from the test-takers for the reference purpose:

Category Male Candidates Female Candidates General Updated soon Updated soon OBC Updated soon Updated soon SC Updated soon Updated soon ST Updated soon Updated soon MBC Updated soon Updated soon

Rajasthan PTET Previous Year Exam Analysis

As per the Rajasthan PTET 2022 exam analysis, the overall difficulty level was moderate and the overall number of good attempts was 400+. In brief, the difficulty level for every subject was as follows: Mental Ability (moderate to difficulty level), Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test (moderate), General Awareness (moderate), and Language Proficiency (easy to moderate). Check the detailed Rajasthan PTET 2022 exam analysis to get insights into subject-wise topics asked along with the question weightage.