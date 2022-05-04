RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science: As per updates, Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the Rajasthan Board 12th science result 2022 in the last week of May 2022. However, the officials are yet to announce the result date officially. Students can check their RBSE Science 12th result 2022 in online mode on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Last year, 91.96 percent pass percentage was recorded in inter science stream. Students can refresh this page for latest updates.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science: As per the reports, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the RBSE result class 12th Science in the last week of June 2022. Students will be able to check their Rajasthan board 12th result 2022 at rajresults.nic.in. To check the class 12th Science results of Rajasthan board, students need to use their roll number along with the given captcha code. Also, they can click on the direct link to be given below to check the Rajasthan Board 12th Science result. Read the complete article to know more about the RBSE Board result 2022 for Class 12th Science.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the Rajasthan Board 12th science result 2022 in May. Students can check their RBSE Science 12th result 2022 in online mode on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. For the Rajasthan Board 12th Science result check online, students have to use their roll number.

As per reports, in 2021, 2,36,030 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 12th examination. The online result released will be provisional in nature and the students will have to contact their respective school authorities for their original marksheet soon after the declaration of the Rajasthan Board result 2022 class 12 Science.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science Highlights

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Exam name RBSE 12th Science Board exam Exam mode Offline Official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Session 2021-2022 RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result May/June 2022 Mode of Result Online

Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2022 Date and Time

The Rajasthan Board has not yet released the date for the declaration of the RBSE 12th Science result. However, as per the trends, the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 is expected to be released on the below-mentioned dates -

Events Dates Rajasthan Board Class 12th Exam Dates 24th March to 26th April 2022 RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 for All Streams June 2022 RBSE 12th Science Revaluation application 2022 July 2022 RBSE 12th Science revaluation result 2022 August 2022 RBSE 12th Science Supplementary exam 2022 August 2022 RBSE 12th Science supplementary result 2022 September 2022

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

After the declaration of the Rajasthan Board Science 12th result 2022, the same will be provided on this page too. The students can also register with JagranJosh via their mobile number and email id to not miss any update on the RBSE 12th Science result 2022. Check below the steps to know how to check Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2022 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the home page, click on the Rajasthan board 12th result 2022 check link, click on it.

Step 3rd - Enter the roll number in the login window.

Step 4th - Click on the “View” button to submit details.

Step 5th - The Rajasthan board 12th Science result 2022 will appear on the screen.

How To Check Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2022 Via SMS?

After the Rajasthan Board releases class 12th Science results, the same will be made available on this page above. Thus, the students can bookmark this page and stay tuned to the latest news related to the RBSE Science 12th result 2022.

Step 1st - Type the following message: RJ12S <Space> ROLLNUMBER.

Step 2nd - Now send this message to 5676750/56263 (as per last year).

Step 3rd - Save the Rajasthan Board 12th result for future references.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science - Result Window and Checking Procedure

We have provided image-wise result checking procedures for RBSE 12 Science here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the below-mentioned page will appear.

Step 3rd - Now, click on the respective result link, a login window will appear.

Step 4th - Enter the required credentials and the Rajasthan Board result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science?

Students must ensure that the details mentioned on it are correct. As per the last year's details, the Rajasthan Board exam result for 12th Science will include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of RBSE 12th result Science will contain the following details -

Name of the student

Exam name (RBSE 12th)

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 Statistics

Along with the Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. In RBSE 12th Science result 2021, 2,18,232 students passed in the exam. Here students can check the past few year's Rajasthan Board Science result statistics -

RBSE 12th Result Science Statistics

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 2,36,030 2,35,954 99.48% 2020 237305 218232 91.96 94.90 90.61 2019 2,57,719 2,39,367 92.88 95.86 91.59

What After the Release of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2022?

After the declaration of RBSE Science 12th result 2022, students must take a printout of the scorecard or save it in the form of a pdf. The scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the Rajasthan Board issues the original mark sheet. Also, the students must collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools once they are issued by the Rajasthan Board. Further, they can go for admission in any graduation course of their choice.

RBSE Result 2022 Class 12th Science - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

After checking their Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2022, the students may feel that they have not been awarded the marks as expected. In such cases, they can opt either for rechecking/re-evaluation of answer sheets at a cost of the nominal fee charged by the Rajasthan Board. If there’s any change in the final mark tally of the students, the same would be updated in the original mark sheet.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science - Compartmental Exam

If the students fail to meet the passing percentage in the Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022, they will be provided with an opportunity to write the exam of those subjects in which they have failed. To appear in the compartmental examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board, the students will require to fill up the application form and pay a requisite fee. However, the students must note that they will only be allowed to write the compartmental examination provided they have failed in one or two subjects.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 - Toppers Name, Marks, Percentage

Once the authorities publish the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 on its official website, the names of the toppers are announced by the BSER. The Rajasthan Board also felicitates the toppers in a ceremony organised by it. Once the authorities announce the names of the tippers, the same will reflect on our website.

About Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year.

The BSER also conducts science talent search examinations and national talent search examinations. It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students and Praveshika Parisksha for class 10th students.