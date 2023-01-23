RBSE Admit Card 2023 (Soon): Latest News, Date, Download RBSE Hall Ticket Link & Roll Number

RBSE Board Admit Card 2023: RBSE Board exams are scheduled from March 9th, 2023. The RBSE Board exam time table was released on January 12, 2023. Students are now awaiting their RBSE Board exam Admit Cards. Check here when, where and how to get RBSE Admit card 2023 for class 10th and 12th.

RBSE Board Admit Card 2023 and Roll Number: RBSE Board exams are scheduled from March 9th, 2023 for class 12 and from March 16, 2023 for class 10. The RBSE Board exam time table for both classes 10, 12 were released on January 12th, 2023. Candidates going to appear in RBSE Matriculation and Intermediate Board examinations are now awaiting their RBSE Board exam Admit Cards 2023. In this article, you will get to know the complete details of where, when and how to get the RBSE Admit card 2023 for class 10th and 12th.

RBSE Board Admit Card 2023: Highlights

Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (BSER) Also Known as Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Exam Board Exam Class 10 Board Exam Class 12 Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Class 10 Exam Start Date March 16, 2023 RBSE Class 12 Exam Start Date March 9, 2023 RBSE Class 10 Exam End Date April 11, 2023 RBSE Class 12 Exam End Date April 12, 2023 RBSE Date Sheet Release Date January 12, 2023 RBSE Admit Card Status Awaiting RBSE Admit Card Release Date February 2023 (expected)

RBSE Admit Card download 2023: Where to download?

RBSE Admit Card 2023 for Regular RBSE Class 10, 12 students will be provided to them by their respective school heads. The registered schools’ heads will be able to download the admit card. Thus, regular candidates of RBSE board should contact their respective schools to get their Admit cards for 2023 RBSE Board examinations.

RBSE Admit Card download 2023: How to download?

Go to the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Board Main Exam 2023(New Portal) link on the home page. New web page will open up.

RBSE Class 10th 12th Exam Admit Card 2023 link will be available. Click on the link.

Enter the log in credentials i.e user id and password.

The Admit Card of RBSE Board 2023 examination will open up.

Details given in the RBSE 10th & 12th Admit Card 2023

RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam candidates can check the following information on their RBSE admit card 2023:

Name of the Student

Photo of the Student

Signature of the Student

Roll number of the Student

Date of Birth (DoB) of the Student

Gender of the Student

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Registration number

Admit Card number

Name of the Examination

Name & Address of Examination Centre

Examination Centre number

Exam subjects and exam dates

Important instructions

RBSE Admit Card Direct Download Link

Once the admit card is released, you will be able to download RBSE Admit Card 2023 through the direct links given below:

For Regular Candidates (School Login) RBSE Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon] For Private Candidates RBSE Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon]

