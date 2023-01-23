JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

RBSE Admit Card 2023 (Soon): Latest News, Date, Download RBSE Hall Ticket Link & Roll Number

RBSE Board Admit Card 2023: RBSE Board exams are scheduled from March 9th, 2023. The RBSE Board exam time table was released on January 12, 2023. Students are now awaiting their RBSE Board exam Admit Cards. Check here when, where and how to get RBSE Admit card 2023 for class 10th and 12th.

Get Latest News about RBSE Class 10, 12 Admit card download, Roll number, and direct Download link to RBSE Hall Ticket 2023

RBSE Board Admit Card 2023 and Roll Number: RBSE Board exams are scheduled from March 9th, 2023 for class 12 and from March 16, 2023 for class 10. The RBSE Board exam time table for both classes 10, 12 were released on January 12th, 2023. Candidates going to appear in RBSE Matriculation and Intermediate Board examinations are now awaiting their RBSE Board exam Admit Cards 2023. In this article, you will get to know the complete details of where, when and how to get the RBSE Admit card 2023 for class 10th and 12th.

RBSE Board Admit Card 2023: Highlights

Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (BSER)

Also Known as

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

Exam

Board Exam Class 10

Board Exam Class 12

Official Website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Exam Start Date

March 16, 2023

RBSE Class 12 Exam Start Date

March 9, 2023

RBSE Class 10 Exam End Date

April 11, 2023

RBSE Class 12 Exam End Date

April 12, 2023

RBSE Date Sheet Release Date

January 12, 2023

RBSE Admit Card Status

Awaiting

RBSE Admit Card Release Date

February 2023 (expected)

RBSE Admit Card download 2023: Where to download?

RBSE Admit Card 2023 for Regular RBSE Class 10, 12 students will be provided to them by their respective school heads. The registered schools’ heads will be able to download the admit card. Thus, regular candidates of RBSE board should contact their respective schools to get their Admit cards for 2023 RBSE Board examinations.

RBSE Admit Card download 2023: How to download?

  • Go to the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the Board Main Exam 2023(New Portal) link on the home page. New web page will open up.
  • RBSE Class 10th 12th Exam Admit Card 2023 link will be available. Click on the link.
  • Enter the log in credentials i.e user id and password.
  • The Admit Card of RBSE Board 2023 examination will open up.

Details given in the RBSE 10th & 12th Admit Card 2023

RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam candidates can check  the following information on their RBSE admit card 2023:

  • Name of the Student
  • Photo of the Student
  • Signature of the Student
  • Roll number of the Student
  • Date of Birth (DoB) of the Student
  • Gender of the Student
  • Father’s name
  • Mother’s name
  • Registration number
  • Admit Card number
  • Name of the Examination
  • Name & Address of Examination Centre
  • Examination Centre number
  • Exam subjects and exam dates
  • Important instructions

RBSE Admit Card Direct Download Link

Once the admit card is released, you will be able to download RBSE Admit Card 2023 through the direct links given below:

For Regular Candidates (School Login)

RBSE Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon]

For Private Candidates

RBSE Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon]

