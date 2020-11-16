RCFL Admit Card 2020 for Boiler Operator/ Junior Firemen Grade II Posts Released @rcfltd.com, Direct Link Available Here

Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the Admit Card for Trade Test of Boiler Operator/ Junior Firemen Grade on its official website - rcfltd.com. 

RCFL Boiler Operator/ Junior Firemen Admit Card 2020: Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the Admit Card for Trade Test of Boiler Operator Grade III and Junior Firemen Grade II on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Trade Test for these posts can download RCFL Admit Card 2020 from the official website RCFL- rcfltd.com. 

As per the short notification released by the Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), the Admit Card for Trade Test of Boiler Operator Grade III and Junior Firemen Grade II has been uploaded on its official website. 

Candidates can download their Admit Card for Trade Test of Boiler Operator Grade III and Junior Firemen Grade II with the direct link available on the official website. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Email ID and Registration Number on the official web portal. 

Candidates qualified for the Trade Test for the Boiler Operator Grade III and Junior Firemen Grade II post can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same from the direct link given below. 

Direct link for RCFL Admit Card 2020 for Boiler Operator/ Junior Firemen Grade II Posts

How to Download: RCFL Admit Card 2020 for Boiler Operator/ Junior Firemen Grade II Posts

  • Visit the official website of RCFLi.e.-rcfltd.com.
  • Candidates are required to click on the HR Recruitment section on the Homepage.
  • Click on the link- Call Letter for Trade Test of Boiler Operator Grade III and Junior Firemen Grade II available on the home page.
  • You will get the Admit Card Link and Details of Exam Schedule in a new window.
  • Download and save the same for your future reference. 

