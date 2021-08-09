RCRB Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Posts @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam from 16 to 18 Aug

RCRB Admit Card 2021: The Cooperative Recruitment Board (CRB, Rajasthan) has recently released the admit card for recruitment to the Post of Clerk, Jr. Assistant and Others. The candidates who applied for this recruitment exam can download their admit card through the official website of RCRB.i.e.rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written test for the aforesaid posts is scheduled to be held from 16 August to 18 August 2021. The admit cards for the same are available on the official website. The facility of downloading RCRB Admit Card 2021 for Various posts will remain available till 18 August 2021. The link to the admit card can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download RCRB Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of RCRB.i.e.rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the call letter download link available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, password, captcha and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download RCRB Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RCRB Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 385 various posts pertaining to Sahkari Upbhokta Wholesale Bhandari (SUWB) and Kraya Vikraya Sahkari Samities (KVSS) of the State of Rajasthan. Successful candidates will be recommended for selection on the basis of their merit as well as the preferences given by them for SUWB/KVSS of a particular district as merit shall be prepared on the district level.

the examination will be conducted online in venues across different centres in Rajasthan. The total time for an online examination will be two hours i.e. 120 minutes. The admit card can be directly downloaded by clicking on the above link.

