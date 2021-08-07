IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 282 Vacancies Notified for Civilian Posts, Apply Online @indianairforce.nic.in

How to apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported documents will be submitted to the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. Applications sent through Registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (7 September) from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.

What is the age limit required for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply.

What is the last date of online application submission for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (7 September) from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.

What is the qualification required for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th and Graduation from a recognized university are eligible to apply.

How many vacancies will be recruited through IAF Group C Recruitment 2021?

A total of 282 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Group C Civilian.