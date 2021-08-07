IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 282 Vacancies Notified for Civilian Posts, Apply Online @indianairforce.nic.in

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group C Civilian against the advertisement number 03/2021/DR. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (7 September) from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.
A total of 282 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter and other posts of Civilian category. Candidates can check this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission: 30 days (7 September) from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Group C Civilian - 282 Posts
HQ Maintenance Command - 153 Posts
HQ Eastern Air Command - 32 Posts
HQ South Western Air Command -11 Posts
Independent Units - 1 Post
Cook (Ordinary Grade)- 5 Posts
Mess Staff - 9 Posts
Multi Tasking Staff - 18 Posts
House Keeping Staff - 15 Posts
Hindi Typist - 3 Posts
Lower Division Clerk - 10 Posts
Store Keeper - 3 Posts
Carpenter - 3 Posts
Painter - 1 Post
Suptd (Store) - 5 Posts
Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver - 3 Posts
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Superintendent - Graduate from a recognized University.
- LDC - 12th class from a recognized board.
- Store Keeper - 12th class or equivalent.
- Cook (Ordinary Grade) - Matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.
- Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith and Sheet Metal Worker, A/C Mech, Fitter, House Keeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman - 10th passed from a recognized Board.
- Hindi Typist - 12th passed from a recognized Board.
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years
Download IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported documents will be submitted to the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. Applications sent through Registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (7 September) from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.