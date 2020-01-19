Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Redmi Note 8 Pro Goes First Time on Sale with Amazing Offers

The past few years have witnessed major budget-phones launched by the Chinese brand Xiaomi under its budget series Redmi. While the Redmi Note Series has been actively appreciated by the users, the biggest hit of the series has been Redmi Note 8 Pro. The smartphone was launched in August 2019 and is now going on sale at massive discounts on Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. Amazon is offering this phone at an offer price of Rs. 13,999/- with additional Rs. 1000 off on exchange offer.

Talking about the model design, Redmi Note 8 Pro can be easily stated as the best-looking note smartphone of Redmi. The brand has transformed the entire aesthetics of the smartphone on the design front. The Note 8 Pro features a bigger display than its predecessors with a 6.53-inch display.

It has a waterdrop notch at the top which houses the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the device. The earphone jack, Type C USB port, primary microphone, and loudspeaker are placed on the bottom. While the IR emitter and secondary microphone are on the top.

The back of the smartphone is made out of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is curved on the sides to make it easy to grip. The camera module is positioned in the center and is slightly raised. The fingerprint scanner has been moved into the raised camera module,

Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a sharp 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with HDR support. The smartphone comes with a drop notch feature. Despite the ultra size of the screen contrast looks good and colours look vibrant with a clear display.

n standard mode as well as 64 MP mode, the quality of captured images is quite good with vibrant colours and ample detail. The Portrait mode works very well and manages good foreground and background separation.

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and 0.8-micron pixels. This sensor takes 16-megapixel shots in the default mode and you can switch it to the 64-megapixel shots manually.

The second sensor is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi has also added a 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth sensor is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, this phone has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is packed with a 4500 mAh battery with a decent battery life of 14 hours on active usage. If your usage is on the lighter side with just social media and messaging app use, the battery can last up to 2 days. The company bundles an 18 W fast charger with the smartphone. The brand claims that Redmi Note 8 Pro takes about 2 hours and 15 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent with the bundled charger

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android Pie out of the box and now comes with an Android Security patch. The phone sports MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It comes in 3 storage variants of 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is an excellent mid-range smartphone packed with all the features and offered at an unbeatable price. If you are looking for a budget phone, this is the right phone for you.