REET Admit Card 2022 Anytime Soon @reetbser2022.in: Exam on 23 and 24 July 2022

REET Admit Card 2022: The candidates can check all the latest updates related to the admit card below.

REET Admit Card 2022
REET Admit Card 2022

REET Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is conducting the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) on 23 July and 24 July 2022. The candidates are required to download REET Admit Card in order to appear for the REET 2022 Exam. As per the official notice, REET Admit Cards shall be uploaded 15 days before the exam on the official website - reetbser2022.in. Hence, we can expect the REET Admit Card 2022 Link anytime soon. Candidates can check the direct link on our page, once available.

REET Exam is being conducted in two parts i.e. Level 1 and Level 2. REET level 1 is for classes I to V and REET level 2 is conducted for classes from VI to VIII. Candidates who clear this exam will be eligible to apply for the post of Teacher for the said classes in government schools as well as government financial aided schools in the state of Rajasthan.

REET Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be 150 Multiple Choice Questions. Each correct answer will be given 1 mark and no negative marking will be done. The candidates can check the exam details for both levels in the table below:

REET Level 1 Exam Pattern

Name of the Subjects

Number of Questions

Marks

Time

Child development & Pedagogy

30

30

 2 hours and 30 minutes

Mathematics

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

 

EET Level 2 Exam Pattern

Name of the Subjects

Number of Questions

Marks

Time

Child development & Pedagogy

30

30

 2 hours

Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)

30

30

Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)

30

30

Science & Mathematics

Or,

Social Science

Or,

Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science)

60

60

Total

150

150

  

 

What are REET Qualifying Marks ?

The candidates can check the category-wise qualifying marks below:

Category

REET Qualifying marks for TSP (%)

REET Qualifying marks for Non-TSP (%)

General

60

60

SC, OBC, MBC, EWS

55

55

ST

36

55

Ex-Servicemen & Widow

50

50

PwD

40

40

Sahariya Jan-Jati 

36

36

 

 

 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.