REET Admit Card 2022 Anytime Soon @reetbser2022.in: Exam on 23 and 24 July 2022

REET Admit Card 2022: The candidates can check all the latest updates related to the admit card below.

REET Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is conducting the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) on 23 July and 24 July 2022. The candidates are required to download REET Admit Card in order to appear for the REET 2022 Exam. As per the official notice, REET Admit Cards shall be uploaded 15 days before the exam on the official website - reetbser2022.in. Hence, we can expect the REET Admit Card 2022 Link anytime soon. Candidates can check the direct link on our page, once available.

REET Exam is being conducted in two parts i.e. Level 1 and Level 2. REET level 1 is for classes I to V and REET level 2 is conducted for classes from VI to VIII. Candidates who clear this exam will be eligible to apply for the post of Teacher for the said classes in government schools as well as government financial aided schools in the state of Rajasthan.

REET Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be 150 Multiple Choice Questions. Each correct answer will be given 1 mark and no negative marking will be done. The candidates can check the exam details for both levels in the table below:

REET Level 1 Exam Pattern

Name of the Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time Child development & Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours and 30 minutes Mathematics 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

EET Level 2 Exam Pattern

Name of the Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time Child development & Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi) 30 30 Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi) 30 30 Science & Mathematics Or, Social Science Or, Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science) 60 60 Total 150 150

What are REET Qualifying Marks ?

The candidates can check the category-wise qualifying marks below: