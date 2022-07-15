REET Exam Centre 2022 Released @reetbser2022.in: Check Your Location Here

REET Exam Centre 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on reetbser2022.in: Candidates can check their location here.

REET Exam Centre 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the exam centre details of the students who are appearing in REET 2022 on 23 and 24 July 2022 on its website i.e. reetbser2022.in. Candidates can check their REET Exam centre by clicking on REET Exam Centre Link using their Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha.

When will the REET Admit Card be Released?

REET Admit Card 2022 Link shall also be uploaded soon on the RBSE website. The candidates can visit the below link for live updates regarding the REET 2022 Admit Card.

How to check REET Exam Centre 2022 ?

Visit the official website of RBSE - reetbser2022.in On the homepage, you will find the link to check the exam centre, click on that link ‘Advance Information For Allotment Of Exam Centre City’ A login page will be opened where you are required to provide your details Check your REET Exam City and Centre

It is to be noted that around 15 lakhs students will be attending REET Exam for the year 2022 for Level 1 which is for Primary Class and Level 2 which is for Upper Primary Level. Candidates with REET Eligibility would be able to apply for Teacher Posts at various schools of the state.