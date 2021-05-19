Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021 for Consultant and Other Posts @riebhopal.nic.in, Download PDF

Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant and other.on its official website.

Created On: May 19, 2021 08:47 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2021 10:18 IST
RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021 Notification
RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021 Notification

RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification: Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 26 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduation/Bachelor /Master’s Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021.


Important Date for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 26 May 2021

Vacancy Details for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
Consultant-01
System Analyst-01
Programmer-03
Computer Assistant-02

Eligibility Criteria for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
Educational Qualification
Consultant-Post Graduation in any subject from any recognized University
System Analyst-Master’s Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science or Master of Technology
(M.Tech) (with specialization in Computer Application)/ Computer Science/Computer Technology of a recognized University or equivalent.
ii) Five-year experience of electronic data processing/ computer programming;OR
i) A Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science or Bachelor Degree in Computer Applications/ Computer Science or Degree in Electronics/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.
ii) At least Five-year experience of electronic data processing / computer programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS. 
Programmer-Master’s Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science or Master of Technology (M.Tech) (with specialization in Computer Application)/Computer Science/Computer Technology of a recognized University or equivalent.
ii) At least Three-year experience of electronic data processing/computer programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS.
OR 
i) A Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science or Bachelor Degree in Computer Applications/ Computer Science or Degree in Electronics/Electronics and
Communication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.
ii) At least Three-year experience of electronic data processing/computer programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS..
Computer Assistant-A Bachelor Degree in Computer Application (BCA) OR A Master Degree in Computer Application (MCA)OR Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)
b) Efficient in operating two out of the following three packages:
1) MS Office
2) RDBMS
3) Graphic Package

RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF

How to Apply for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can check the On-line interview for these posts in the Institute on 26/05/2021. You can check the notification for details in this regards.

