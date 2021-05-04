RIMS Recruitment 2021 for Oxygen Plant Operator and Technician Posts
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for the post of Oxygen Plant Operator and ECG Technician. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 04 May 2021 and attend walk-in-interview on 06 May 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 04 May 2021 at 4:00 PM
Walk-in-Interview Details
- Date - 06 May 2021
- Time - 11:00 AM
- Venue - Conference Room of Jubliee Hall, RIMS Imphal
RIMS Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 11
- Oxygen Plant Operator - 6 Posts
- ECG Technician - 5 Posts
Rate per Date:
- Oxygen Plant Operator - Rs. 374/-
- ECG Technician - Rs. 374/-
Eligibility Criteria for RIMS Oxygen Plant Operator and ECG Technician Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Oxygen Plant Operator - 12th passed in Science Stream from a recognized board/institute
- ECG Technician - Diploma in ECG/X-Ray &ECG from a recognozed university
Age Limit:
18 to 35 years
How to Apply for RIMS Oxygen Plant Operator and ECG Technician Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply by submitting a neatly typed Bio-Data along with copies if caste, experience, educational certificate etc. to the office of Deputy Director, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. The last date of submitting application is 04 May 2021.
RIMS Oxygen Plant Operator and ECG Technician Notification Download