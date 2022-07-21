RIMS Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 (Released)@jssc.nic.in, Raise Objection, If Any Till July 26

Jharkhand SSC has released the tentative answer Key for the Nurse post on its official website -jssc.nic.in. Download PDF.

RIMS Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the tentative answer Key for the Nurse RIMS Competitive Exam 2022 on behalf of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Grade A Nurse posts can download the tentative answer key from the official website -jssc.nic.in.

However you can download the RIMS Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to download: RIMS Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022





It is noted that JSSC had conducted the Nurse RIMS Competitive Exam 2022 on 16 July 2022. Now commission has uploaded the PDF of the tentative answer key for the same on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Nurse Grade A post can download the tentative answer key and can match the same with their answers. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode through the link available on the official website.

In a bid to raise the objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password to the link available on the official website. Last date for submission of online objection is 26 July 2022.

Link to Raise Objection for RIMS Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022





You an download the RIMS Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: RIMS Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022