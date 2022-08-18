RIMS Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2022 Released at jssc.nic.in, Download PDF here

Jharkhand SSC has uploaded the final answer key for the Grade A Nurse post on its official website-jssc.nic.in. Download PDF.

RIMS Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (KSSC) has uploaded the final answer key for the Grade A Nurse RIMS Competitive Exam 2022 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam conducted on 16 July 2022 (Saturday) for the Grade A Nurse RIMS Competitive Exam 2022 can download the final answer key from the official website-jssc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the RIMS Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RIMS Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2022





Earlier Commission had conducted the written exam for the Grade A Nurse RIMS Competitive Exam 2022 on 16 July 2022 and released the provisional answer key on 19 July 2022 on its official website.

Commission has demanded the objection, if any by the candidates for the provisional answer key till 26 July 2022.

Based on the assessment of the provisional answer key with the objections under the supervision of experts, now commission has uploaded the final answer key for the same on the official website.

Candidates can download the RIMS Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: RIMS Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2022