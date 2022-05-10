RITES Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Engineer/Quality Control and Others @ rites.com, Check Eligibility

RITES has invited online application for the Engineer and other post on its official website. Check RITES recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RITES Limited Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: RITES Ltd., a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has invited applications for the posts of Engineer/Planning Engineer/Quality Control / Material Engineer (Civil) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for theses posts on or before 01 June 2022.

These positions are available for dynamic and hard working professionals in the various disciplines as mentioned in the notification. Candidates with certain educational qualification including BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Civil Engg/Electrical Engg/ Electrical &

Electronics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RITES Limited Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Important Dates for RITES Limited Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 June 2022

Last date of submission/uploading of Soft Copy of Documents: 01 June 2022

Vacancy Details for RITES Limited Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Engineer (Civil)-03

Quality Control / Material Engineer (Civil)-08

SHE Expert-06

Planning Engineer (Civil)-02

Eligibility Criteria for RITES Limited Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineer (Civil)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Civil Engg

Quality Control / Material Engineer (Civil)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Civil Engg

SHE Expert-Graduate in Engineering /MA or MSc in safety

from a Recognized university.

Planning Engineer (Civil)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Civil Engg

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for RITES Limited Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com on or before 01 June 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.