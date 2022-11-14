RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022: Check Paper-I and Paper-II Question Papers Official Download PDF

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Exam held successfully from 11th to 21st October 2022 for 6000 Lecturer (School Edu.) posts. Download previous years’ question papers PDF for Paper-I and Paper-II.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully held the written exam for 6000 posts of Grade 1 Lecturer (School Edu.) from 11th to 21st October 2022. The Commission released the official question papers for RPSC Grade 1 Teacher 2022 exam on 1st November 2022. Candidates interested in the RPSC Grade 1 Teacher Recruitment Drives in the future can download to ace their preparation.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th April 2022 Application Start Date 5th May 2022 Application End Date 4th June 2022 RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Admit Card 3 Days Before Exam RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Written Exam 11th to 21st October 2022

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The RPSC Grade 1 School Lecturer (Sec. Edu.) 2022 exam consisted of two papers totaling 450 marks. Paper 1 carried 150 marks and Paper 2 carried 300 marks. All the questions were Multiple Choice Questions. Negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. Candidates should note that 1/3rd of the marks for a question for which a wrong answer is provided shall be deducted.

Paper-I (General Knowledge) Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement 15 30 1 hour 30 minutes Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English 20 40 Current Affairs 10 20 General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan 15 30 Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 15 30 Total 75 150

Paper-II (Subject Concerned) Exam Pattern

Subjects Marks Duration Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level 300 marks 3 hours Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Question Papers PDF

Paper-I (General Knowledge) Question Papers

Papers Download PDF General Awareness and General Studies (Group A) Download PDF General Awareness and General Studies (Group B) Download PDF General Awareness and General Studies (Group C) Download PDF

Paper-II (Subject Concerned) Question Papers

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for each paper in the RPSC Grade 1 School Lecturer 2022 exam shall be 40 per cent. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes shall be provided relaxation of 5 per cent.