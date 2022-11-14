RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022: Check Paper-I and Paper-II Question Papers Official Download PDF

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully held the written exam for 6000 posts of Grade 1 Lecturer (School Edu.) from 11th to 21st October 2022. The Commission released the official question papers for RPSC Grade 1 Teacher 2022 exam on 1st November 2022. Candidates interested in the RPSC Grade 1 Teacher Recruitment Drives in the future can download to ace their preparation.
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th April 2022
|
Application Start Date
|
5th May 2022
|
Application End Date
|
4th June 2022
|
RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Admit Card
|
3 Days Before Exam
|
RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Written Exam
|
11th to 21st October 2022
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern
The RPSC Grade 1 School Lecturer (Sec. Edu.) 2022 exam consisted of two papers totaling 450 marks. Paper 1 carried 150 marks and Paper 2 carried 300 marks. All the questions were Multiple Choice Questions. Negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. Candidates should note that 1/3rd of the marks for a question for which a wrong answer is provided shall be deducted.
Paper-I (General Knowledge) Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement
|
15
|
30
|
1 hour 30 minutes
|
Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English
|
20
|
40
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
20
|
General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan
|
15
|
30
|
Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009
|
15
|
30
|
Total
|
75
|
150
Paper-II (Subject Concerned) Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level
|
300 marks
|
3 hours
|
Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level
|
Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level
|
Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Question Papers PDF
Paper-I (General Knowledge) Question Papers
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
General Awareness and General Studies (Group A)
|
General Awareness and General Studies (Group B)
|
General Awareness and General Studies (Group C)
Paper-II (Subject Concerned) Question Papers
|
Section
|
Download PDF
|
English
|
Hindi
|
Mathematics
|
Biology
|
Commerce
|
Music
|
Drawing
|
Agriculture
|
Geography
|
History
|
Political Science
|
Sanskrit
|
Chemistry
|
Home Science
|
Physics
|
Economics
|
Sociology
|
Public Administration
|
Punjabi
|
Urdu
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Qualifying Marks
The minimum qualifying marks for each paper in the RPSC Grade 1 School Lecturer 2022 exam shall be 40 per cent. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes shall be provided relaxation of 5 per cent.