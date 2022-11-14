RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022: Check Paper-I and Paper-II Question Papers Official Download PDF

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Exam held successfully from 11th to 21st October 2022 for 6000 Lecturer (School Edu.) posts. Download previous years’ question papers PDF for Paper-I and Paper-II.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully held the written exam for 6000 posts of Grade 1 Lecturer (School Edu.) from 11th to 21st October 2022. The Commission released the official question papers for RPSC Grade 1 Teacher 2022 exam on 1st November 2022. Candidates interested in the RPSC Grade 1 Teacher Recruitment Drives in the future can download to ace their preparation.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

28th April 2022

Application Start Date

5th May 2022

Application End Date

4th June 2022

RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Admit Card

3 Days Before Exam

RPSC 1st Grade Lecturer 2022 Written Exam

11th to 21st October 2022

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The RPSC Grade 1 School Lecturer (Sec. Edu.) 2022 exam consisted of two papers totaling 450 marks. Paper 1 carried 150 marks and Paper 2 carried 300 marks. All the questions were Multiple Choice Questions. Negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. Candidates should note that 1/3rd of the marks for a question for which a wrong answer is provided shall be deducted.

Paper-I (General Knowledge) Exam Pattern

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement

15

30

1 hour 30 minutes

Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English

20

40

Current Affairs

10

20

General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan

15

30

Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

15

30

Total

75

150

Paper-II (Subject Concerned) Exam Pattern

Subjects

Marks

Duration

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level

300 marks

3 hours

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level

Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Question Papers PDF

Paper-I (General Knowledge) Question Papers

Papers

Download PDF

General Awareness and General Studies (Group A)

Download PDF

General Awareness and General Studies (Group B)

Download PDF

General Awareness and General Studies (Group C)

Download PDF

Paper-II (Subject Concerned) Question Papers

Section

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Hindi

 Download PDF

Mathematics

 Download PDF

Biology

 Download PDF

Commerce

 Download PDF

Music

 Download PDF

Drawing

 Download PDF

Agriculture

 Download PDF

Geography

 Download PDF

History

 Download PDF

Political Science

 Download PDF

Sanskrit

 Download PDF

Chemistry

 Download PDF

Home Science

 Download PDF

Physics

 Download PDF

Economics

 Download PDF

Sociology

 Download PDF

Public Administration

 Download PDF

Punjabi

 Download PDF

Urdu

 Download PDF

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for each paper in the RPSC Grade 1 School Lecturer 2022 exam shall be 40 per cent. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes shall be provided relaxation of 5 per cent.

