Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RPSC 1st Grade Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6000 Lecturer Posts, Get Exam Pattern Download PDF Here

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission for 6000 Lecturer Posts. Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Subject-wise for Paper-I and Paper-II (Download PDF) details below here.

Updated: May 27, 2022 12:32 IST
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting online applications to fill 6000 vacancies for the Lecturer Grade I in the Secondary Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancies till 4th June 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2). 

In this article, we have shared the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Subject-wise for Paper-I and Paper-II (Download PDF).

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

28th April 2022

Application Start Date

5th May 2022

Application End Date

4th June 2022

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Written Exam

To Be Announced

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should understand the exam pattern, sections, number of questions asked, and marks allotted. The scheme of exam for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher will comprise two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II).

(1) The examination shall carry 450 marks.

(2) There will be two papers. Paper I shall be of 150 marks and Paper II shall be of 300 marks. Duration of Paper I shall be One and a Half hours and the duration of Paper II shall be Three hours.

(3) All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions.

(4) Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted. Wrong answer shall mean an incorrect answer or multiple answers.

(5) The minimum qualifying marks for each paper shall be 40%. Provided that the percentage fixed as above shall be relaxed by 5% for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

(6) Subjects included in both the papers are shown in the table below:

PAPER – I General Studies

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement

15

30

1 hour 30 minutes

Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English

20

40

Current Affairs

10

20

General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan

15

30

Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

15

30

Total

75

150

PAPER – II Subject Concerned

Subjects

Marks

Duration

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level

300 marks

3 hours

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level

Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Syllabus

PAPER – I General Studies Syllabus

Section

Download PDF

History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement

Download PDF

Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English

Current Affairs

General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan

Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

PAPER – II Subject Concerned Syllabus

Section

Download PDF

English

 Download PDF

Hindi

 Download PDF

Mathematics

 Download PDF

Biology

 Download PDF

Commerce

 Download PDF

Music

 Download PDF

Drawing

 Download PDF

Agriculture

 Download PDF

Geography

 Download PDF

History

 Download PDF

Political Science

 Download PDF

Sanskrit

 Download PDF

Chemistry

 Download PDF

Home Science

 Download PDF

Physics

 Download PDF

Economics

 Download PDF

Sociology

 Download PDF

Public Administration

 Download PDF

Punjabi

 Download PDF

Urdu

 Download PDF

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to apply online for the post of RPSC School Lecturer. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Click on the Application Form link or visit the SSO portal to login and select Recruitment Portal under Citizen Apps (G2C) for One Time Registration (OTR).

(iii) After selecting OTS, fill in your details as asked. Submit the application form such as candidate name, fathers name, birthplace, gender, secondary/equivalent exam, and provide details from any of the ID Proof: Aadhar Card/PAN Card, Voter Card, Driving Licence.

(iii) Proceed to payment of fee once you have filled and uploaded required documents, photograph, signature, etc. Please note the Application ID generated.

Application Fee

Candidates should note the fee mentioned as per the category they have applied under. Refer to the table below. 

Category

Application Fee

Gen/OBC/BC (Creamy Layer)

Rs. 350/-

Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC and EWS

Rs 250/-

SC/ST

Rs 150/-

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Application Form

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed syllabus for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher?

Read our article RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF on Jagran Josh.

Q2. How to Apply for RPSC 1st Grade Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to apply for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher (School Lecture) vacancies.

Q3. What is the Eligibility Criteria for RPSC 1st Grade Exam?

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Eligibility: Indian citizen, Age: Minimum 21 years and Maximum 40 years.

Q4. How to download RPSC 1st Grade Application Form?

After submission and payment of examination fees, candidates can download RPSC 1st Grade Application Form and Examination Fee Receipt.

Q5. On which date RPSC 1st Grade exam will be conducted?

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date: To Be Announced.

Take Free Online Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.