RPSC 1st Grade Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6000 Lecturer Posts, Get Exam Pattern Download PDF Here

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission for 6000 Lecturer Posts. Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Subject-wise for Paper-I and Paper-II (Download PDF) details below here.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting online applications to fill 6000 vacancies for the Lecturer Grade I in the Secondary Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancies till 4th June 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2).

In this article, we have shared the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Subject-wise for Paper-I and Paper-II (Download PDF).

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th April 2022 Application Start Date 5th May 2022 Application End Date 4th June 2022 RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Written Exam To Be Announced

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should understand the exam pattern, sections, number of questions asked, and marks allotted. The scheme of exam for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher will comprise two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II).

(1) The examination shall carry 450 marks.

(2) There will be two papers. Paper I shall be of 150 marks and Paper II shall be of 300 marks. Duration of Paper I shall be One and a Half hours and the duration of Paper II shall be Three hours.

(3) All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions.

(4) Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted. Wrong answer shall mean an incorrect answer or multiple answers.

(5) The minimum qualifying marks for each paper shall be 40%. Provided that the percentage fixed as above shall be relaxed by 5% for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

(6) Subjects included in both the papers are shown in the table below:

PAPER – I General Studies

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement 15 30 1 hour 30 minutes Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English 20 40 Current Affairs 10 20 General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan 15 30 Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 15 30 Total 75 150

PAPER – II Subject Concerned

Subjects Marks Duration Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level 300 marks 3 hours Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 Syllabus

PAPER – I General Studies Syllabus

Section Download PDF History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement Download PDF Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English Current Affairs General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

PAPER – II Subject Concerned Syllabus

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to apply online for the post of RPSC School Lecturer. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Click on the Application Form link or visit the SSO portal to login and select Recruitment Portal under Citizen Apps (G2C) for One Time Registration (OTR).

(iii) After selecting OTS, fill in your details as asked. Submit the application form such as candidate name, fathers name, birthplace, gender, secondary/equivalent exam, and provide details from any of the ID Proof: Aadhar Card/PAN Card, Voter Card, Driving Licence.

(iii) Proceed to payment of fee once you have filled and uploaded required documents, photograph, signature, etc. Please note the Application ID generated.

Application Fee

Candidates should note the fee mentioned as per the category they have applied under. Refer to the table below.

Category Application Fee Gen/OBC/BC (Creamy Layer) Rs. 350/- Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC and EWS Rs 250/- SC/ST Rs 150/-

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2022 Application Form