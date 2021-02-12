RPSC ACF FRO Admit Card 2021 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Rajasthan ACF & Forest Range Officer Call Letter 2018 Download Link Here

RPSC ACF FRO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of ACF & Forest Range Officer Posts in Forest Department, Rajasthan. Candidates applied in the RPSC ACF FRO Exam 2021 against the Advt No.06/2018-19 can download the call letter through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC ACF & Forest Range Officer Exam 2018-21 is scheduled to be held from 18 February 2021 to 20 February 2021 and 22 to 26 February 2021 at the various exam centre of Rajasthan. The RPSC ACF FRO Admit Card 2021 Direct Download Link is given below.

How and Where to Download RPSC ACF FRO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on RPSCACF FRO Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter Application Number, DOB, Text and click on get admit card. The RPSCACF & Forest Range Officer Exam 2018-21 will be displayed. Candidates can download RPSCACF & Forest Range Officer Exam 2018-21 and save it for future reference.

Download RPSC ACF & Forest Range Officer Exam 2018-21

Around 204 vacancies will be recruited for ACF and Forest Range Officer Grade 1 competitive exam 2018. The online application for the above posts was started from 4 February to 23 February 2021. Candidates can download RPSC ACF & Forest Range Officer Exam 2018-21 by clicking on the scrolling down.

