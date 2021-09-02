RPSC AE Interview Letter 2021 Released for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp Exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link here.

RPSC AE Interview Letter 2021 Download : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018. Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination, 2018 (Civil Engineering) from 07 September 2021 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Asst Engineer post can download their RPSC AE Interview Letter 2021 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The downloading link for Asst. Engineer Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 is available on the official website of RPSC. Candidates who have qualified in the interview round for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination, 2018 (Civil Engineering) can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

It is noted that RPSC will conduct the interview from 07 to 30 September 2021. A total of 1024 candidates will have to appear for the interview round during this period. Commission will release the further schedule for the rest of the candidates in due course of time.

In a bid to download the RPSC AE Interview Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of birth on the official website. However you can download the RPSC AE Interview Letter 2021 also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RPSC AE Interview Letter 2021