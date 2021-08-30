RPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp Post @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview schedule for Asst Engineer post can check the details of RPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the interview for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 from 07 to 30 September 2021.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 should note that commission will conduct the interview for a total of 1024 candidates during 07 to 30 September 2021. Commission will release the further schedule for the rest of the candidates in due course of time.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the all the documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview session. Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

