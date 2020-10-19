RPSC Answer Key 2020 Out for Deputy Commandant Exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objections till Oct 23

RPSC Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released Deputy Commandant Exam- 2020 Answer Key on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the RPSC Deputy Commandant Exam2020 can check their answer key available on the official website of RPSC.i.e.-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the RPSC, the RPSC Answer Key 2020 Out for Deputy Commandant Exam has been uploaded on its official website. It is noted that RPSC has conducted the written exam for the Deputy Commandant posts on 23 August 2020.

Commission has provided candidates the chance to raise their objections, if any, through the process available on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections from 21 October to 23 October 2020. In a bid to raise the objections, the candidates are required to submit Rs. 100/- per question.

Candidates can access the raising of objection link through SSO Portal as mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to provide the authentic and standard Books in favors of their Answer during raising objections for their Answers. You can check the details process given below for raising the objections.

