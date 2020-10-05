RPSC Answer Key 2020 for Evaluation Officer Posts Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection till Oct 08

RPSC Answer Key 2020 for Evaluation Officer Posts : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Answer Key of written exam for the Evaluation Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Evaluation Officer Posts exam can download RPSC Answer Key from the official website of RPSC www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the RPSC, the Answer Key for the Evaluation Officer Posts has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written test for the Evaluation Officer Posts conducted on 23 August 2020 can check the Answer Key available on its official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any, regarding the Answer key from 06 to 08 October 2020 in online mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 fohttps://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/48E5D588-CBC2-4B1C-9288-2AB76BE16846.pdfr each question to raise objections for the released Answer Key. Candidates should note that they will have to provide the authentic and standard books as a proof for their claims for their Answers.

All candidates appeared in the exam for the Evaluation Officer Posts can check the details of the Answer Key and process to raise the Objections which is available on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Answer Key 2020 for Evaluation Officer Posts





Direct Link for Online Objection Of Answer Key For Evaluation Officer Exam 2020





Process to Download: RPSC Answer Key 2020 for Evaluation Officer Posts