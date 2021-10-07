RPSC AO Interview Admit Card 2021 for Agricultural Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Process to Download

RPSC AO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Agriculture Officer, Agriculture Department, Adv. No. 09/Rectt./A.O. and A.R.O. Candidates who have qualified for Agricultaral Officer Interview round can download RPSC AO Admit Card from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the downloading link for Interview Admit Card for Agricultural Officer Post. However RPSC AO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download RPSC Agricultural Officer Admit Card, directly, through the link:
Direct Link to Download: RPSC AO Interview Admit Card 2021 for Agricultural Officer Post
In a bid to download the Agricultural Officer Interview Admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the official website.
How to Download RPS AO Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Go to the News Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Interview Letter for the post of Agriculture Officer, Agriculture Department, Adv. No. 09/Rectt./A.O. and A.R.O. – Ag. Chem./2019-20 dated 17.01.2020 under Important Links Section at the left corner of the home page.
- It will re-direct to a new page where you need to click on ‘Agri. Officer and ARO (Agri. Chemistry)
A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Get Admit Card’
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
- Download RPSC Agriculture Officer Interview Admit Card