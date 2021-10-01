RPSC Interview Letter 2021 Released for Agriculture Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Process to Download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for the post of Agriculture Officer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to Download.

RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture Department. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Agriculture Officer Post can download their RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021

https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/intsearch?Pie=AO_2020_17092021

In a bid to download the RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the space given on the official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the posts of for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture Department can (Adv. No. 09/Rectt./A.O. and A.R.O. – Ag. Chem./2019-20 dated 17.01.2020) can download their RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021 from the official website.



How to Download: RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021