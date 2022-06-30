RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Assistant Statistical Officer Hall Ticket Here

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022 has been released by Assistant Statistical Officer at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Candidates can download Assistant Statistical Officer Hall Ticket Here

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on 08 July 2022 for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO). Candidates can download ASO Admit Card from the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC ASO Admit Card Link is provided in this article. The candidates can download RPSC Admit Card from here.

RPSC ASO Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Question Total Time General Knowledge 30 30 2 hours Statistics, Economics and Mathematics 30 70

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the interview round.

How to Download RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Asst. Stats. Off (Eco. And Stats.) 2021’

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Asst. Statistical Officer 2021’ and click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Step 4: Download RPSC Admit Card using your ‘Application No.’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 5: Enter the text given

Step 6: Download RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Admit Card

The commission has published the notification for the recruitment of 218 Assistant Section Officers. Out of the total, 75 vacancies are for Non-TSP Area and 15 vacancies are for TSP Area.