RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Assistant Statistical Officer Hall Ticket Here

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 19:38 IST
RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on 08 July 2022 for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO). Candidates can download ASO Admit Card from the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC ASO Admit Card Link is provided in this article. The candidates can download RPSC Admit Card from here.

RPSC ASO Admit Card Download Link

RPSC ASO Exam Pattern

Subjects

No. of Question 

Total 

Time

General Knowledge

30

30

2 hours

Statistics, Economics and Mathematics

30

70

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the interview round. 

How to Download RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC  

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Asst. Stats. Off (Eco. And Stats.) 2021’

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Asst. Statistical Officer 2021’ and click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Step 4: Download RPSC Admit Card using your ‘Application No.’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 5: Enter the text given

Step 6: Download RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Admit Card

The commission has published the notification for the recruitment of 218 Assistant Section Officers. Out of the total, 75 vacancies are for Non-TSP Area and 15 vacancies are for TSP Area.

