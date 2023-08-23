RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

RPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer on its official website. The registration process for the RPSC Recruitment 2023 notification will start on August 23, 2023 and will conclude on September 22, 2023.
To apply for Assistant Engineer-Mechanical posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Engineer Graduate in Mechanical with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
You can get all the details about the recruitment drive of RPSC AE Recruitment 2023 including educational qualification, eligibility, age limit, selection process and others here.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 23, 2023
Closing date of application: September 22, 2023
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer-12 Posts
RPSC Educational Qualification 2023
- Applicants should have BE/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognised institutions.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)
- Minimum 20 Years
- Maximum 40 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for RPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the apply online link for RPSC AE recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process as given on the notification.
- Step 4: After that, provide your all the credentials including exam fee as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 5: Contact help desk number given on notification in case of any difficulty.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.