RPSC Assistant Engineer Jobs 2023 Apply For 12 Vacancies

RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

RPSC  Recruitment 2023:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online application for the Assistant Engineer posts on the official website. Check eligibility, age limit, application process and other updates here. 

Get all the details of RPSC Recruitment here, apply online link
RPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer on its official website. The registration process for the RPSC Recruitment 2023 notification will start on August 23, 2023 and will conclude on September 22, 2023.
 
To apply for Assistant Engineer-Mechanical posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Engineer Graduate in Mechanical with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

You can get all the details about the recruitment drive of RPSC AE Recruitment 2023 including educational qualification, eligibility, age limit, selection process and others here. 

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application: August 23, 2023

Closing date of application: September 22, 2023 

Career Counseling

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer-12 Posts 

RPSC Educational Qualification 2023

  • Applicants should have BE/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognised institutions.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

     RPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

  • Minimum 20 Years
  • Maximum 40 Years
  • Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

 
RPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

 

How To Apply for RPSC Recruitment 2023? 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the apply online link for RPSC AE recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now complete the One Time  Registration (OTR) process as given on the notification.
  • Step 4: After that, provide your all the credentials including exam fee as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 5: Contact help desk number given on notification in case of any difficulty.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     
     

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for RPSC AE Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application for these posts is September 22, 2023.

What are the Jobs in RPSC AE Recruitment 2023?

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the 12 Assistant Engineer posts.
