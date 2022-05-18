RPSC Interview Date 2020 (Out) for Asst. Prof. (College Education) Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Date for the post of Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Chemistry) on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2020 Download: The Interview Date for the post of Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Chemistry) has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Chemistry) posts from 30 May 2022 onwards. Commission will also conduct the document verification during the interview round so candidates are required to visit to the interview schedule with the essential documents with them.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Interview round for the Assistant Professor Chemistry post can download RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2022 from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Chemistry) from 30 May to 03 June 2022. Candidates should download the Application Form from the official website and submit the same with the essential documents during interview round.

Commission will upload the Interview Letter on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can download RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2020 Check Steps