RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer Announced @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam dates of ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 on its official website. All such candidates applied for the ACF And Forest Range Officer Posts can check the exam schedule available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 will be conducted on 29 to 27 September 2020. The ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 will be conducted on all the district hedquarter of the state.



Exam will be conducted in two sittings i.e. Morning 09.00 to 12.00 Noon and from 02.P.M. to 05.00 P.M. The Exam for General English and General Knowledge will be conducted on 20 September 2020 whereas exam for Computer Application/Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronic Engineering will be conducted on 21 September 2020.

Exam for Mathematics/Statistics/Civil Engineering and Civil Engineering will be conducted on 22 September 2020. On the other hand, the exam for Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering/Veterinary Science/Chemical Engineering and Chemistry will be conducted on 23 September 2020. Exam for Mechanical Engineering/Forestry will be conducted on 24 September 2020.



All such candidates applied for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 can check the all schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer





It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ACF and Forest Range Officer on its official website.