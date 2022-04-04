RPSC Exam Date 2022 Out for Various Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in,Download Schedule for ASO, Chemist,SO and others

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test/written exam schedule for various posts on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF.

RPSC Exam Date 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test/written exam schedule for various posts including Asst. Statistical Officer, Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer, Chemist, Asst. Agriculture Officer, Asst. Professor and others. Commission will conduct the screening test/written for the above posts form 05 May 2022 onwards.

Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the RPSC Exam Date 2022 from official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Important Links section on the home page. Click on the link ‘Press Note Regarding Exam Date for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (MAINS)‘’ displaying on home page. You will get the PDF of the RPSC Exam Date 2022 in a new window. Download and save the RPSC Exam Date 2022 for future reference.

According to the short notice released, the screening test for the posts of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty & Super Specialty) (Medical Education Department) will be conducted on 05/06 May 2022. Exam for the department including Anesthesiology/General Medicine/General Surgery/Obstetrics & Gynecology/Ophthalmology and T.B. & Chest will be held on 05 May whereas for the subjects Orthopaedics/Oto-Rhino-laryngology/Paediatrics/Psychiatry/Radiodiagnosis/Skin & V.D./Cardiology and Neuro Surgery is scheduled on 06 May 2022.



Exam for Assistant Agriculture Officer Screening Test, 2021 (TSP & Non TSP) (Agriculture Department) will be conducted on 28 May 2022. The Chemist Screening Test, 2021 (Ayurved & Indian Medicine Department) is scheduled on 29.05.2022.

Exam for Assistant Director Screening Test, 2021 – Home (Group-I) Dept and Senior Scientific Officer Screening Test, 2021– Home (Group-I) Dept will be conducted from 10 to 12 June 2022. Exam for Assistant Statistical Officer Exam, 2021(Economics and Statistics Department) (TSP & Non TSP) will be conducted on 08 July 2022.

You can download the RPSC Exam Date 2022 directly from the link given below.