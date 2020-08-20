RPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Protection Officer Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Marks and other Details

RPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Protection Officer: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Answer Key and Marks for the Protection Officer 2018 on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Protection Officer Posts exam can check their Final Answer Key and Marks on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)has uploaded the Final Answer Key for the Protection Officer Exam 2018 (Women Emp. Dept.) for all the three papers including Social Work, Law and General Studies. Commission has released the Final Answer Key as per the Question Paper uploaded on the official website of Commission.

It is noted that RPSC has conducted the written exam for the Protection Officer posts on 29 May 2019. The Final Answer key for the above exam for the Social Work, Law and General Studies Papers are now uploaded on the official website.

Commission has also uploaded the Link for the Marks obtained by the candidates for Protection Officer Posts on its official website. Candidates can check their marks with the link available on the website after providing their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth. You can check the Final Answer Key and Marks on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Final Answer Key for Protection Officer - 2018 Paper-III (SOCIAL WORK)





Final Answer Key for Protection Officer - 2018 Paper-II (LAW)





Final Answer Key for Protection Officer - 2018 Paper-I (General Studies)





Marks for Protection Officer Exam 2018





