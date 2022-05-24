RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment 2022: Apply @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment 2022 Notification is available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can apply online from 20 May to 29 June 2022.

RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Hospital Care Taker. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 30 May 2022 onwards. The application should be submitted on or before 29 June 2022. Around 55 vacancies shall be filled under this recruitment drive.

RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment Notification 2022

Notification Details for RPSC Hospital Care Taker 2022

Advt No. H.C.T./Med. & Health/EP-I/2022-23

RPSC Hospital Care Taker 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of Submission of Application: 30 May 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 June 2022

RPSC Hospital Care Taker Vacancy Details 2022

Category Vacancies Hospital Care Taker (NON TSP) -50 Gen 21 BC 10 MBC 2 EWS 4 SC 7 ST 6 Hospital Care Taker (TSP) -5 Gen 3 ST 2

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Hospital Care Taker 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate from a University established by law in India; and 2. MBA/PGD (two year regular course) in Hospital Management/Hospital Administration/Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute or its equivalent recognised by the State Government.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

RPSC Hospital Care Taker 2022 Age Limit:

Minimum 18 Years, Maximum 40 Years.

Relaxation in age limit as per govt. norms.

How to Apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

The online application link will be available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 30 May to 29 June 2022.

RPSC Hospital Care Taker 2022 Salary

L-11 (Grade Pay -4200/-)