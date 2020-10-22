RPSC Interview Dates 2020 Released for Combined Competitive Examination-2018, PRO,Group Instructor/Surveyor and others @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Interview Dates 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the revised Interview Dates for the various posts including Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018, Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018, Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst.App.Advisor (TSP) Screening Test-2018,Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst.App.Advisor Screening Test-2018 and Public Relation Officer 2019 on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Commission will conduct the Interview for the Public Relation Officer 2019 posts on 11/12 November 2020. Interview for the posts of Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst. App.Advisor (TSP) Screening Test-2018,Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst.App.Advisor Screening Test-2018 will be conducted from 18 to 20 November 2020.

Interview for Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018 Posts will be held from 23 November to 04 December 2020. Interview for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 will be tentatively conducted in the Second week of December 2020.



Candidates who have to appear for the Interview round for the above posts should note that they will have to appear in the Interview with the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification. You can check the Interview dates for the above posts on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

