RPSC Interview Letter 2020 Released for Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Appren. Adv. Gr. II @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Interview Letter 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Appren. Adv. Gr. II on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for these posts can download their Interview Letter from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Interview Letter, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview round for the posts of Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Appren. Adv. Gr. II (TSP and Non TSP), Tech. Edu. Dept., Adv. No. 03/Rectt./2018-19 and Adv. No. 04/Rectt./2018-19 can download their admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Interview Letter 2020 for Group Instructor and other (By Court Order)





Direct link for RPSC Interview Letter 2020 for Group Instructor and other





How to Download: RPSC Interview Letter 2020 for Group Instructor and other