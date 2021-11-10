RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Evaluation Officer, Deputy Commandant and Others @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for posts including Deputy Commandant,Evaluation Officer and others on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for these posts can check the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The detail interview schedule is available on the official website, however you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

According to the short notification released, Commission will conduct the interview for the posts of Evaluation Officer Exam 2020 and Deputy Commandant 2020 on 17 November 2021. Interview for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam 2018 will be held from 22 November 2021 for various trades.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam 2018 can check the Trade wise interview schedule which is available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above posts should note that they will have to produce the original documents as mentioned in the notificatyion during the Document Verification round. Candidates will have to follow the COVID guidelines as mentioned in the notification.

