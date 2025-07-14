RPSC Lecturer & Coach Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Mode Answer Key PDF - Raise Objection Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for on July 14, 2025 for Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts from June 30 to July 05, 2025 for different languages including Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music. The model answer key has been released with a process to raise objections, if any in online mode. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check the Lecturer Answer Key 2025 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download
The Lecturer and Coach Answer key pdf is available on the official website. Candidates can download the same and raise their objections, if any on or before July 18, 2025. You can download the answer key pdf for all the subjects including Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music directly through the link given below-
|Subjects
|Answer Key Download Link
|Sociology
|PDF Download Link
|Sanskrit
|PDF Download Link
|Economics
|PDF Download Link
|Urdu
|PDF Download Link
|Punjabi
|PDF Download Link
|Drawing
|PDF Download Link
|Home Science
|PDF Download Link
|Music
|PDF Download Link
|Rajasthani
|PDF Download Link
RPSC Answer Key 2025 Highlights
Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from July 16 to 18, 2025 after following the steps mentioned in the notification. The details of the Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 is given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization Name
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music
|
Exam Type
|
Written Exam
|
Raise objection schedule
|
July 16 to 18, 2025
|
Answer Key release date
|
July 14, 2024
|
Official Website
|rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download RPSC Answer Key 2025
Go to RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the link-Press Note regarding Online Objection on Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 (Sanskrit, Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani and Music)on the home page.
- Click on concerned answer key link for various subjects i.e. Political Science, Public Administration available on the home page.
- Download and take a print out of RPSC Lecturer and Coach Answer Key 2025 for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation