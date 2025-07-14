RPSC Lecturer & Coach Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Mode Answer Key PDF - Raise Objection Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for on July 14, 2025 for Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts from June 30 to July 05, 2025 for different languages including Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music. The model answer key has been released with a process to raise objections, if any in online mode. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check the Lecturer Answer Key 2025 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download

The Lecturer and Coach Answer key pdf is available on the official website. Candidates can download the same and raise their objections, if any on or before July 18, 2025. You can download the answer key pdf for all the subjects including Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music directly through the link given below-