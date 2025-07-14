RPSC Lecturer & Coach Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Mode Answer Key PDF - Raise Objection Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RPSC Answer Key 2025 PDF: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on July 14, 2025 has released the Model Answer Key for Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 for the subjects Sanskrit, Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani and Music. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from July 16 to 18, 2025 after following the steps mentioned in the notification. 

Jul 14, 2025, 17:36 IST

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for on July 14, 2025 for Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts from June 30 to July 05, 2025 for different languages including Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music. The model answer key has been released with a process to raise objections, if any in online mode. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check the Lecturer Answer Key 2025 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download

The Lecturer and Coach Answer key pdf is available on the official website. Candidates can download the same and raise their objections, if any on or before July 18, 2025. You can download the answer key pdf for all the subjects including Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music directly through the link given below-

Subjects  Answer Key Download Link 
Sociology PDF Download Link
Sanskrit PDF Download Link 
Economics PDF Download Link
Urdu PDF Download Link
Punjabi PDF Download Link
Drawing PDF Download Link
Home Science PDF Download Link
 Music PDF Download Link
 Rajasthani PDF Download Link 

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Highlights 

Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from July 16 to 18, 2025 after following the steps mentioned in the notification. The details of the Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 is given below. 

Particulars

Details

Organization Name

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

 Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani & Music

Exam Type

Written Exam

Raise objection schedule 

 July 16 to 18, 2025 

Answer Key release date 

July 14, 2024

Official Website

 rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in


How to Download RPSC Answer Key 2025

Go to RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Click on the link-Press Note regarding Online Objection on Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 (Sanskrit, Sociology, Economics, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Home Science, Rajasthani and Music)on the home page.
  • Click on concerned answer key link for various subjects i.e. Political Science, Public Administration available on the home page.
  • Download and take a print out of RPSC Lecturer and Coach Answer Key 2025 for future reference.

