RPSC Lecturer Counselling Date 2021 Released for School Lecturer Sanskrit Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RPSC Lecturer Counselling Date 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling Date for those candidates who remained absent during the counseling conducted on 08 March 2021 for School Lecturer Sanskrit Post (Gen. Grammar). Now Commission has released the fresh date of Counselling for those candidates.

Candidates who remained absent during the Counselling can check the Counselling Schedule for the RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit posts available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the counselling for School Lecturer Sanskrit (Gen. Grammar) Post on 05 April 2021. Earlier Commission had conducted the counselling on 08 March 2021.

A number of cndidates remained absent during the counselling and then RPSC held another round of counselling on 23 March 2021. Now Commission has decided to provide them another chance for counselling scheduled on 05 April 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the counselling round should note that they will have to appear from 10.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M. on 05 April 2021. Candidates will have to carry the earlier issued cocunselling letter by the RPSC to them.

Candidates can check the details counselling schedule available on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Lecturer Counselling Date 2021 for School Lecturer Sanskrit Post





How to Download: RPSC Lecturer Counselling Date 2021 for School Lecturer Sanskrit Post