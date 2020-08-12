RPSC ASO Merit List 2020 for Asst. Statistical Officer Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Marks and Cut off

RPSC Merit List 2020 for Asst. Statistical Officer Posts: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Marks/Merit List/Cut off marks for the Asst. Statistical Officer posts against Advertisement No. - 05/2018-19 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Asst. Statistical Officer Posts can check their Merit List/Interview Marks and Cut off marks on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), it has uploaded the Interview Marks for Asst. Statistical Officer on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Interview round for the Asst. Statistical Officer posts can their Marks wise Merit List and Reserve List on the official website of RPSC.

Candidates appeared in the Interview round for the Asst. Statistical Officer posts against Advertisement No. - 05/2018-19 can check the Merit List available on the official website. You can check your total marks including Screening Marks/Academic Weightage/Interview Marks and overall total marks in the Merit list uploaded on the official website.



Commission has also released the category wise cutoff marks of interview for Asst. Statistical Officer (Agri. Dept.) 2018 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Asst. Statistical Officer posts Interview can check on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

