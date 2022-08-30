RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021-22 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download PDF, Cut Off Here

RPSC RAS Mains Result: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RAS Mains Exam Result 2021. Download PDF and Cut Off Here.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021-22: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021 on 30 August 2022 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates in the main exam by clicking on RPSC RAS Mains PDF Link provided here.

RPSC RAS Mains Cut Off Marks



Gen OBC MBC GEN

(TSP) EWS SC SC (TSP) ST ST (TSP) GEN 314.00 314.00 305.25 304.75 314.00 218.50 278.50 296.25 249.50 WE 314.00 314.00 314.00 280.75 230.25 WD 218.50 218.50 178.00 160.50 218.50 179.00 169.00 DV 302.00 291.00 232.75 277.00

If a candidate is found that he/she does not fulfil the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisement/rules, his/her candidature shall be rejected by the commission even after the declaration of the result.

What is After RPSC RAS Result 2022 ?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personality & viva-voce test. Th date and time regarding the same will be announced & informed separately.

How to Download RPSC RAS Result 2022 ?