RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2020-21: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers for Practice (New Exam Pattern)

RPSC conducts RPSC RAS examination on a regular basis for the recruitment of Grade-A & Grade-B officers in the Rajasthan state department for various posts like Deputy Collectors, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Revenue Officer, Block Welfare Officer (BWO), etc. The exam is conducted in three stages - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who qualify the Prelims stage appear for the mains exam. Each exam stage has a different exam pattern and syllabus. For more information on the revised RPSC RAS Exam pattern and detailed syllabus, you can check the link below.

The RAS Mains 2018 result was declared on 9th July 2020. The mains exam was held on 25 and 26 June 2019.

RAS 2019 and 2020 vacancy notifications have not been released yet.

RAS Prelims exam pattern was updated in 2013 and now the Prelims exam has only one paper instead of two papers.

RPSC RAS Prelims Previous Years' Papers (New Pattern)

Check below the previous years’ papers of Prelims exams conducted as per the new pattern:

Solving the question papers can also help candidates get an idea about the distribution of topics and marks in the exam. Apart from the previous years’ papers, aspirants should thoroughly prepare each topic mentioned in the syllabus. The prelims exam is objective-type and contains 150 questions. The paper is of 200 marks and 3 hours are allotted to complete the paper. There is a provision of negative marking and 1/3rd marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

